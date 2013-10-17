'Celebrities' on tap for 'classics of Shelter Island'

The Friends of the Shelter Island Library unveiled their “Classics of Shelter Island” day planner on October 5 at the library.

With Friends board member Tracy McCarthy, who spearheaded the project, was long-time story lady Mollie Numark as the “cover girl” and she’s reading (what else?) “Mother Goose.”

Police Chief Jim Read reading “Crime and Punishment,” is the face of January; Jim Hayward, a.k.a. “Commander Cody,” posing with Hemingway’s “The Old Man and the Sea” in February, and Bob DeStefano, retired golf pro and current Reporter columnist, who reads his student John Feinstein’s book, “A Good Walk Spoiled” in March.

Other “classics” include Cliff Clark and Bridg Hunt tusseling over “North and South” by John Jakes, as well as Bennett Konesni, Ashley Knight, P.A.T. Hunt, Mike Laspia, Amanda Clark, Georgiana Ketcham and Mary Kanarvogel.

And who is Shelter Island’s Mr. October? None other than Dan Binder reading “Lord of the Flies.”

Copies of the day planner are available at the library; $12 for Friends members, $15 for everyone else.