From Carnegie Hall to Shelter Island

Scott Cuellar, the fiery winner of several prestigious piano competitions, has been described as having “a formidable technique” and “nerves of steel.”

He’ll be coming to the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church on Sunday, October 13 at 8 p.m., direct from Carnegie Hall.

Four days earlier, the powerful young American pianist will make his Carnegie Hall recital debut. In a unique circumstance, the pianist will play the same program here at the Columbus Day weekend concert presentation of the Shelter Island Friends of Music.

A graduate of the conservatories at Oberlin and Julliard, Mr. Cuellar will perform a program of Haydn, Faure, Scriabin and Schumann’s majestic masterwork, “Kreisteriana.” The pianist is a winner of the prestigious 2013 Virginia Waring Piano Competition.

The performance will be followed by an opportunity to meet the pianist at a reception in Fellowship Hall. The concert is free; donations are appreciated.

Join the Friends of Music for this outstanding event. Think of all the money you will save by not having to pay Carnegie Hall prices.