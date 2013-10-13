Brooklyn teen charged with DWI in crash

UPDATE

A 17-year-old Brooklyn girl has been identified as the alleged drunk driver in the crash in Silver Beach Saturday night, according to Shelter Island police.

Emelia Watson, 17, of Brooklyn was charged with driving while intoxicated, police said in a release.

Two of the four teens in the car are still being treated for serious injuries at Stony Brook University Hospital.

ORIGINAL STORY

A single-car accident sent four teenagers to the hospital when a 2008 Hyundai Elantra struck a tree in Silver Beach at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday night.

According to Detective Sergeant Jack Thilberg of the Shelter Island Police Department, the driver of the vehicle was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.

Dt. Sgt. Thilberg said none of the injuries were life threatening. The passengers and drivers were transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital.

The Shelter Island Police and Fire departments responded along with Emergency Medical Services personnel to the corner of North Brander Parkway and East Brander Parkway, a sharp, 90-degree turn.

At about 11:45 p.m., Fire Department and EMS first responders could be seen assisting a person on the lawn of a house near the wrecked vehicle.

Shelter Island Fire Department First Assistant Chief Will Anderson said the car, traveling east, “couldn’t make the turn” and hit the tree.

The Police Department is continuing an investigation of the crash.