A look back: This week in Shelter Island history

10 YEARS AGO



Errors send builders to license panel

For the first time since Shelter Island established a Licensing Review Board in the 1970s, two off-Island contractors were being referred there in 2003 because of errors that resulted in construction outside of designated setbacks. One case involved a pool installed by a Bohemia-based company that went beyond the 20 foot required setback. The second case involved a house built on Stearns Point Road that overshot its boundary lines. The applicant’s attorney argued that a surveyor’s stake had somehow been moved and that resulted in the foundation of the house being set differently than it appeared on construction plans. Joann Piccozzi, who was then Zoning Board of Appeals chairwoman, had been complaining about contractor errors she said at the time were increasing in number.

POSTSCRIPT: The ZBA continues to struggle today with some projects that go beyond what was approved in variances and has been contemplating sending one contractor to the Licensing Review Board for what members saw as a deliberate effort to misrepresent the project. Contractor Bill Gorman denied that he deliberately ignored boundaries set by the ZBA and ultimately, his Silver Beach clients were allowed to keep the changes that would have required major expense to change. But to date, despite a warning, no action has been taken to file a complaint against Mr. Gorman with the Licensing Review Board.

20 YEARS AGO

Sherman sails into his second term

Hoot Sherman was re-elected to a second term as town supervisor in 1993, handing opponent Mal Nevel a drubbing by a 3-to-1 vote. Glenn Waddington was swept into office as a town councilman, riding Mr. Sherman’s coattails and Sharon Kast took the other open Town Board seat. While she was listed as a Republican, she had cross endorsements from Democrats and Conservatives.

POSTSCRIPT: This year’s race for supervisor, barring an unexpected write-in campaign, has incumbent Jim Dougherty facing no opposition. Mr. Waddington, who was defeated by Mr. Dougherty in a close race in 2011, opted not to run but said he shouldn’t be counted out for a race for the post in 2015.

30 YEARS AGO

Ads are issue

The tone of political advertising in 1983 drew criticism and questions from audience members at a Shelter Island Association-sponsored forum with charges that they are in bad taste. Then supervisor Mal Nevel said ads put out by Republicans were unsigned and libelous. Republican Town Board candidate Harry Hicks argued that there was nothing offensive about the ads and said an ad that said “Hogwash” wasn’t in bad taste to him.

POSTSCRIPT: With few contests this year, political advertising has been light and generally bland. They haven’t attacked opponents, but boosted the records of the three candidates seeking two Town Board seats.

50 YEARS AGO



North Fork Bank shows substantial gains

North Fork Bank and Trust reported to its shareholders an increase of 11 percent in deposits and a 10 percent hike in overall resources for the first nine months of 1963. The results, released in early November, showed deposits at $16.18 million and total resources at a record $17.89 million. On a per share basis, earnings were $2.44 for the third quarter as compared with $1.52 for the corresponding period in 1962.

POSTSCRIPT: Yesterday’s North Fork Bank is now gone, absorbed into the Capital One group in 2008.