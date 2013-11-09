WMAC: Coecles Harbor, Dickerson Creek on dredging list

It may not be Christmas, but members of the Shelter Island Waterways Management Advisory Council might feel they’ve received a gift three months early from Suffolk County.

Dredging has been approved by the county for Coecles Harbor and Dickerson Creek.

While all necessary dredging is important, the work at Coecles Harbor has been critical to navigation for boaters going in and out of that body of water — so critical, in fact, that the Army Corps of Engineers undertook emergency dredging in late June and early July around Reel Point.

On September 5, Supervisor Jim Dougherty asked WMAC members to sign off on the two projects that require the town to give easements, rights-of-way and identify nearby surplus areas suitable for the dredge spoils.

Once the paper work is returned to the county, dates can be set for the work on both projects.

In other business, the WMAC will recommend approval to the Town Board of an application from South Ferry to construct 170-feet of new retaining wall with a 10-foot return on the north end; and providing 210-feet of 1- to 3-ton rock armoring at the offshore face of the wall. The area landward of the wall would be filled with about 400 cubic yards of clean trucked-in soil and re-graded and re-vegetated with native plantings. A deteriorated brick walkway and docking at the southeast side of the ferry service building would be replaced.

The WMAC also authorized Chairman John Needham to continue to work with marine contractor Josh Horton to clarify the application for rock revetment for Eva Gayer at 167 North Ram Island Drive. Members want to see the area for the work staked out and know more about elevations that would be created by the use of what Mr. Horton told Mr. Needham could be 500 to 600 cubic yards of fill for the project.

In other actions, the WMACagreed to recommend that the Town Board approve the following projects:

• Applications from 3 Bay Shore, LLC for removal of fixed dock sections and an existing access ramp and floating dock and associated anchor dolphins to make way for construction of a six 10-inch diameter anchor piling and installation of two 10-inch diameter tie-off pilings and construction of a 3-foot wide crossover dock stairway to the beach. They also approved a request for a Riparian mooring, but recommended some changes in placement from what was originally requested.

• An application from Anne Taranto of 99 Gardiners Bay Drive for construction of 120 feet of 2- to 4-ton profile rock revetment following the lower edge of the slope. The project would entail fill a void area landward with about 75 cubic yards of clean trucked-in fill and re-grading and re-vegetating the area with Cape American beach grass.

• A private mooring for Matthew Nizza of 6 Terry Drive.

• A private mooring for David Basile of 68 Tuthill Drive, but the Council is recommending that the mooring be placed to the southeast of the area originally requested.

• Bulkhead renovation for Michael Shepherd of 7 Chequit Avenue.