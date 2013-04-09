Water levels at test wells down across the board

At Tuesday’s Town Board work session, Supervisor Jim Dougherty reported that August water levels at all 13 town-designated wells tested lower than July readings.

Five wells are below or equal to their lowest levels for previous August tests, Mr. Dougherty said. He noted that the Little Ram well was at its lowest August level ever and the Dering Harbor well tied its lowest mark, which came last year.

In other business, the board delayed action on the application of the St. Gabriel’s Retreat Center for repairs on a 1,600-foot bulkhead.