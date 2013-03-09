Town Board installs irrigation committee during moratorium

The Town Board has formed a committee to study a local law to ban inground sprinkler systems.

Forming the committee was a result of a moratorium imposed by the board rather than allowing a law passed in 2003 to take effect September 1. That law would have banned all new irrigation systems or the use of ones already installed.

A member of the South Ferry Hills Association, attorney Thom Milton, will chair the committee, which includes Water Advisory Committee Chairman John Hallman, Fred Hyatt, Mark Mobius, WAC member Walter Richards, Mary Wilson and Lion Zust.

Councilman Paul Shepherd will be the board’s liaison to the new committee.

In addition, after the Town Board’s Tuesday work session, the board met in executive session to separately interview three consultants on the irrigation law.

Gary Loesch, executive vice president of H2M, a Melville engineering company, was scheduled to be interviewed, followed by Paul Grosser of Bohemia’s environmental consultancy P.W. Grosser, and Bruce Peterson of Southampton’s Bruce Peterson Irrigation.