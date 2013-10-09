‘The Tempest’ storms Sylvester Manor

Shakespeare will return to Sylvester Manor for one night only with “The Tempest” on Friday, September 13 at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the gate. Students and children are free. Buy your ticket now at tempestatthemanor.brownpapertickets.com.

The gates will open at 4:30 p.m.; the show will start at 5:30 p.m. This is an outdoor performance so bring blankets, beach chairs and a picnic supper. In case of bad weather, the show will go on at the Shelter Island School auditorium.

In “The Tempest,” Prospero, the rightful Duke of Milan, and his daughter have been shipwrecked on an island for 12 years, when fate finally brings his enemies close to shore. Knowing that everything hangs in the balance, Prospero conjures a storm that lures them to the island he inhabits. It is a place where anything seems possible and no man is himself.

The last Shakespearean play believed to be written by the Bard himself, and the only one based on the current events of his time, “The Tempest” provides a modern look into a time when travel to the “New World” usually involved a sea voyage through a tempest. Love, treason, fools and ancient spirits all come to play in this story of humanity’s struggle for freedom and everyone’s desire for a “new” world.

Read more about the production at sylvestermanor.org/event/shakespeare-at-the-manor-the-tempest.

“The Tempest” is presented by the Mad and Merry Theatre Company, which offers “fresh perspectives on traditional stories and believes that theatre should be accessible to all and aims to inspire new generations of audiences through diverse educational programming.” The company will also offer a performance/workshop earlier in the day for students of the Shelter Island School.