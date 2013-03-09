Supervisor respectfully declines to join effort to sack Bortech

At Friday’s Town Board meeting, Supervisor Jim Dougherty said the LIPA power pipeline had been run to just 500 feet of the Southold side “when it snapped” Saturday, August 24. The total length of the pipeline, stretching from Crescent Beach to the North Fork, will be 4,000 feet.

Mr. Dougherty noted that some Southold residents were calling for Bortech, LIPA’s contractor, to be replaced. At Friday’s meeting, Mr. Dougherty said “we decline to join that effort.”

No work has been done on the $9 million project for 11 days, but meetings were scheduled to include town officials and LIPA sometime today, to focus on strategies to get work rolling again.

Mr. Dougherty reported Friday on town finances, noting that at the end of July there was $3.4 million in the town’s checking account. The Community Preservation Fund had $1,330,000 in its coffers and the waterways account had $205,9000.