Sign up for the ‘over the hill’ softball game

The “over the hill” softball game is returning on Sunday, Sept. 29.

This year the fun event will be called The Jack Cahill Memorial “ Over the Hill” Softball Game and will benefit the Shelter Island High School’s new booster club. The game will be played at 2 p.m. at Fiske Field with no rain date yet determined.

Jack Cahill, who ran the Harbor Inn for many years, began an annual rivalry game between the Dory and his “over the hill gang” with proceeds helping out the Shelter Island Little League.

Charlie Beckwith and Ben Jones will serve as honorary team captains.

Players 40 years or older are invited to participate and are to call Chuck Kraus 749-0924 or Ed Brown 749-0964 in advance to be put on a team roster.

This event will be fun for all.

SALT and Sweet Tomato’s have generously agreed to sponsor this annual event.