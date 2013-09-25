Shelter Island Justice Court hands down decisions

The following is a list of court cases adjudicated at the August 5 session of Shelter Island Justice Court. The reports are compiled from information provided to the Reporter by the Court. Judge Helen J. Rosenblum was on the bench for this session.

Rene W. Bastian of Brooklyn was fined $400 plus a state surcharge of $260 for driving while ability impaired, reduced from driving while intoxicated. A stop sign violation was dismissed as covered.

Rocco DiGregorio of New York City was fined $75 plus $85 for a stop sign violation.

Daryoosh A. Farahani of Sag Harbor was fined $75 plus $85 for driving without an inspection certificate.

Robert M. Grifka of New York City was fined $100 plus $85 for speeding — 50 mph in a 40-mph zone.

Stephen J. Hasker of New York City was fined $50 plus $93 for a stop sign violation.

Jacques Benoliel Lane of Villanova, Pennsylvania was fined $75 plus $85 for speeding — 40 mph in a 35-mph zone, reduced from 55 mph.

Keith D. Levy of New York City was fined $150 plus $85 for operating at an imprudent speed, reduced from driving while ability impaired. Three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree were dismissed.

George J. Pfriender of Shelter Island was fined $150 plus $55 for an equipment violation, reduced from a cellphone violation.

Matias R. Pribor of Bernardsville, New Jersey was fined $150 plus $85 for operating a vehicle at an imprudent speed, reduced from driving while ability impaired. Charges of failure to keep to the right, a lane violation and an ABC violation were dismissed as covered in the plea. A charge of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree was reduced to disorderly conduct and Mr. Pribor was fined $100 plus $125.

Arthur Richard DeSoultrait of France was fined $150 plus $55 for an equipment violation, reduced from a stop sign violation.

Nery E. Sanchez-Meza of Sag Harbor was fined $300 plus $85 for unlicensed driving. A turn signal violation was dismissed.

F. Jonkheerwillem Sandberg of Darien, Connecticut was fined $100 plus $55 for an equipment violation, reduced from a cellphone violation.

Cody S. Saunders of Hampton Bays was fined $50 plus $55 for an equipment violation, reduced from a cellphone violation.

Brianne A. Fokine of Shelter Island was fined $25 for parking without a permit.

Paulette Kohane of Shelter Island was fined $500 for not having a building construction permit.

Lydia Martinez of Shelter Island was fined $25 for exceeding a 2-hour parking limit. A charge of driving with an expired inspection was dismissed.

Michael J. Regan of Tampa, Florida was fined $200 for anchoring a boat within 400 feet of a swimming area.

Seven defendants failed to appear in court; five were cited as scofflaws for failure to appear. Twenty-five cases were adjourned until later dates on the court’s calendar — 21 at the request of the defendants or their attorneys, two at the court’s request, one for a status check and one by mutual consent.