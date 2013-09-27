See what movies are playing this weekend

Interested in heading to the movies this weekend? While Greenport Theater is closed for the winter, Sag Harbor Cinema is open, and showing the following movies through Oct. 3. For more information, call them at 631-725-0010.

HERB & DOROTHY 50X50 .. 3PM SAT/SUN.

HERB & DOROTHY 50X50 .. 5PM FRI/MON

SPECTACULAR NOW ………..5PM SAT/SUN/THURS.

IN A WORLD ………………….7PM ALL WEEK

BLUE CAPRICE ……………….9PM SAT/SUN/MON.

THE ARTIST AND MODEL .. 9PM FRIDAY

THE ATTACK …………………9PM THURSDAY

[CINEMA IS CLOSED TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY]