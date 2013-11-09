School is 'in the pink' in support of a beloved teacher

Every shade of pink graced the hallways of the Shelter Island School on Wednesday, September 11 as Dr. Michael Hynes, faculty, staff and students wore pink in support of Ms. Ginny Gibbs, a long-time math teacher at the school.

Three boys even spray-painted their hair pink.

The school will also sell pink “Team Gibbs” T-shirts starting next week.

The shirts are $10 for adults, $5 for students and can be purchased at Nurse Mary’s office.

There will also be a Team Gibbs team taking part in the Shelter Island 5K Run/Walk at Crescent Beach on October 19.

So buy a T-shirt, join the team or both. All proceeds benefit local breast cancer organizations.