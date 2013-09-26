Editorial: Who’s your Person of the Year?

Starting this year, we’re asking Reporter readers to nominate candidates for our Person of the Year. In our first issue of 2014, we will name a civic leader, educator, businessperson, public servant or any resident from any walk of life that deserves to be named the

With their poignant comments, either through our letters page, or phone calls, or stopping by the office, our readers have always been the best judges of the character of individuals who populate our Island. So this year we inaugurate the Reporter’s Person of the Year by asking you, our readers, to select the one person who has made a positive difference to our community.

We want to hear about people like the teacher who went above and beyond to help you become a better student or the business owner who never stops giving back to the community, the active citizen who influences town officials or the senior who everyone looks to for wisdom.

The Island is loaded with residents who work tirelessly to make our town a better place. We have a growing list of people who are more than qualified to earn such an honor. That list can never be too long.

We realize there are a great many people doing big things in our community who don’t seek the spotlight. As a result, the work they do is hardly noticed. That’s who we’re talking about.

Do you know such a person? Let us know.

Nominations can be mailed to the Shelter Island Reporter, P.O. Box 756, Shelter Island, NY 11964. Or you can email the editor at news@sireporter.com. Faxes are OK, too; our fax number is 749-0144. Or just give us a call at 749-100 and ask for Ambrose Clancy at extension 18.

Tell us why this person is deserving — and please be sure to give us your phone number so we can follow up. All correspondence will be kept confidential, so the people nominated don’t even have to know you are singling them out. Nominations should be submitted by December 4.

We plan to announce our Person of the Year in the January 2, 2014 edition.

We’ll do our best to keep our award hush-hush until the day the paper comes out. Become involved in the selection process.

Practice your own random act of kindness by helping us showcase a deserving friend or neighbor.