Real men wear pink: Event for breast cancer awareness

Calling all men: It’s time to dig out your pink clothes and head over to Crescent Beach on Saturday, September 14 for the “Real Men Wear Pink” photo shoot.

Oh, and calling all women and children, too.This year, Islanders of every age and both genders are invited to take part in this community event, with a bean bag toss starting at 4 p.m., prizes and refreshments.

Towny Montant is continuing the tradition started by his late wife, Teresa, to raise community awareness about breast cancer. There will also be a “Team Flamingo” at the Shelter Island 5K Run/Walk on Saturday, October 19.

All donations are welcome and will go towards the breast cancer beneficiaries of the 5K. For more information, call Towny at 749-1662.

Mark your calendars now for the Real Men Wear Pink Benefit Cocktail Party and silent auction/raffle, which will be held on Saturday, October 5 at the Maidstone Golf Club in East Hampton.