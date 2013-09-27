Letters: Chime in on tick solution

To the Editor:

I agree with Dr. Zitek (Prose & Comments, September 12) re: reducing tick numbers and thereby reducing tick-borne diseases. The facts he presents should be a call to action by all of us here on Shelter Island. Indeed, the time is now to deal with this public health crisis.

Have you or someone you know been affected by a tick-borne disease? If so, you know how debilitating the effects can be. Antibiotics are not a magic bullet.

The town needs to fund all 60 4-poster units and increase the number of deer culled during the hunting season. The budget season is upon us. Tell your elected officials how you would like your tax dollars to be spent.

Town Supervisor Jim Dougherty:

jdougherty@shelterislandtown.us

Council members:

Ed Brown: broedwa8@aol.com

Christine Lewis: kclewis@optonline.net

Paul Shepherd: pshepherd@shelterislandtown.us

Peter Reich: peter@reichboat.com

Speaking of the budget season, what’s on the chopping block? The 2014 “working on” budget will be available beginning October 1 from the Town Clerk. The proceedings will be recorded and available for viewing on Cablevision Channel 22.

Sometimes taxation is warranted. Be sure you are represented.

JACKIE BLACK

Member, Shelter Island

Deer & Tick Committee

An Indian statue

To the Editor:

Thank you Lisa Kaasik for bringing Islanders an awareness again of the Shelter Island Indian heritage.

The thought of Indians enjoying this Island’s seclusion and spring, summer, fall and winter weather is heartwarming. Their lifestyle was an art form. Shelter Island athletes emulate and honor the Indians.

The players duplicate the rough physical Indian competitions. Young people strive like Indians in competitive sports. They are a pleasure to watch, especially when they excel and win. Their athleticism is a tribute to our Indian ancestors. I am glad we keep the name “Indians” for our great volleyball team.

We should have an impressive, noble, larger-than-life statue of an Indian to represent our unique Island, its school and sports. The statue should be big, big enough to compete with our Memorial Day red fire truck parade.

ROD GRIFFIS

Shelter Island