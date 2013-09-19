Police blotter: 10 tickets, 4 accidents this week

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Two kayakers, Jana Beth Essay and Lee R. Essay of Southampton, both 34, were issued tickets on September 7 for kayaking in West Neck Harbor in the dark without navigational lights — according to the police report, a flashlight is a minimum requirement for kayaking at night.

Maeve M. Battipaglia, 46, of Sag Harbor was given a summons off Wades Beach on September 7 for operating a boat at more than 5 mph within 100 feet of an anchored vessel.

Reid A. Mahally, 58, of Southold was given a summons on September 7 for not displaying navigational lights while underway in a boat in West Neck Harbor.

Kevin M. McCafferty, 58, of Shelter Island was issued two tickets on Smith Street on September 13 for driving an uninspected and unregistered vehicle.

John C. Scheehsen, 50, of Chicopee, Massachusetts was given two summonses on St. Mary’s Road on September 13 for driving an unregistered vehicle with no insurance.

On September 13, Wojciech Slizewski, 43, of Blakeslee, Pennsylvania was ticketed for leaving the scene of an accident. A caller reported that a van exiting the parking area in back of the Chequit had hit two other parked vehicles. Police subsequently located Mr. Slizewski, who admitted having an accident.

Casper Biele, 17, of New York City was issued a summons on Menantic Creek on September 15 for having a child under 12 on board a boat without a PFD.

ACCIDENTS

John D. Roggie of Shelter Island was driving into the entrance to Vine Street Cafe on September 6 when he collided with a vehicle driven by Douglas E. Sandberg of Staten Island, who was exiting, even though private signage indicated the driveway as a marked entrance. Mr. Roggie said he did not see Mr. Sandberg’s vehicle in time to stop, due to limited visibility around a sharp curve on Route 114. There was major damage to the left front of Mr. Roggie’s vehicle and the front of Mr. Sandberg’s.

On September 9, an unoccupied vehicle owned by Andrew J. Eklund of Shelter Island was parked at the top of the parking lot at the Pridwin Hotel when it rolled downhill and into a curb. There was minor damage to the undercarriage of the vehicle and property damage to the shrubs and curb.

Ruth D. Mattson of Shelter Island reported that there was a large container blocking the JP Morgan Chase Bank parking lot on September 12 so she went through the drive-thru lane instead, hitting the curb, the building, a sign and a tree. There was extensive damage to the driver’s-side of the vehicle and the front bumper; the building and tree were also damaged.

OTHER REPORTS

A case of grand larceny was reported in HiLo on September 6.

Police responded to a report of harassment in the Center on September 6.

A tree fell across a roadway in Shorewood on September 6; the Highway Department removed the tree.

On September 7, police observed a parked vehicle blocking a lane of a West Neck roadway, creating a traffic hazard. The vehicle was towed and the owner notified.

A petit larceny was reported in Silver Beach on September 7.

On September 7, a caller reported that a Menantic neighbor was in violation of the lighting law; police notified the building inspector.

Police provided an escort for an intoxicated person in Shorewood on September 7.

A complaint about loud music at a Ram Island residence was received at 11:35 p.m. on September 8. The event, a wedding party, was scheduled to end at midnight; the sound was lowered.

A dog was reported at large in the Center on September 8. When police arrived the dog ran into the woods and was not located.

Police responded to a right-of-way dispute in Tarkettle on September 8.

On September 8, a caller reported youths doing burn-outs up and down a Center driveway, driving a truck in the roadway and creating noise. Police warned the youths about the noise and driving on the roadway.

Gun shots were reported at Second Bridge on September 8; the area was canvassed with negative results.

On September 8 at 7 p.m., police received a complaint about noise from power equipment being used in the Center. Police said there was no violation of the town’s noise ordinance but suggested to the neighbor that yard work be stopped at dusk to avoid further complaints.

A downed limb at Hay Beach and downed wires on a Center roadway were reported on September 11 and 12 respectively. A tree limb fell on wires on September 13 and LIPA was notified.

Police received a complaint about loud music at Sunset Beach on September 14 at 1:42 a.m. The music was turned off for the night and the season.

Police assisted the Southold police on September 14 by locating an individual who had damaged a North Ferry terminal gate in Greenport.

A case of petit larceny in the Center was reported to police on September 14.

A small sink hole was reported at the low tide mark at a LIPA construction site in West Neck on September 14. LIPA agreed to monitor the situation, and it was subsequently corrected.

A dog at large bothered a walker in Hay Beach on September 14; the dog’s owner said the gate had been left open by mistake.

A dog at large in the Center on September 14 was turned over to the animal control officer.

On September 15, anonymous callers reported gunshots or fireworks near Silver Beach or Harbor View. Police patrolled both areas with negative results.

A person was riding a bike on Ram Island on September 15 when a small animal ran in front, causing the rider to swerve and flip over the handlebars. The person was transported by ambulance to Eastern Long Island Hospital.

On September 15, a HiLo resident reported that a jet skier was operating in the area. Police located him at a landing ramp and he was advised about the town code prohibiting the operating of personal watercraft in inland town waters.

Police received a complaint about barking dogs on Ram Island on September 15; police spoke to the dogs’ owner.

Police responded to a landlord/tenant dispute in the Heights on September 16.

Gunshots were reported in the Center on September 16; the area was patrolled with negative results.

A burglary alarm was set off by construction at a West Neck residence on September 11.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported 10 people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on September 7, 9, 14, 15 and 16.