Photos: Sea of pink all for a good cause

Real men wore pink.

And so did the women, kids and dogs. Pink was everywhere on Crescent Beach last Saturday when more than 200 people came together on a beautiful afternoon for the annual ‘Real Men Wear Pink’ photo shoot. The event was ‘not so much about raising money as it was about raising awareness,’ according to organizer Towny Montant, who started the event to honor his late wife, Teresa, who succumbed to breast cancer in 2011.

Island businesses donated appetizers, served by members of the Shelter Island School National Honor Society. There was also a raffle and a bean bag toss for kids and adults, and a chance to sign up for “Team Flamingo,” which will participate in the Shelter Island 5K Run/Walk that takes place on Saturday, October 19. All proceeds go to the local breast cancer beneficiaries of the 5K.

A committee of seven Islanders including Towny, Debbie Speeches, Ann Marie and Vinnie Seddio, Louise Clark and Anne and Bob DeStefano organized the event. Ann Marie and JoAnn Pushkin, both breast cancer survivors, spoke about the need for routine mammograms and the push for legislation for doctors to inform women if they have dense breast tissue.

Most of all it was a chance to greet friends and offer support for a good cause.