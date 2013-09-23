Photos from Greenport Maritime Festival

East End Seaport Museum and the Village of Greenport hosted the 24th annual Maritime Festival this weekend.

The festival featured ship tours, artisan craft vendors, live music, pirate shows, boat races, children’s storytelling, contests, demonstrations and exhibits. Lighthouse tours to ‘Bug’ Light will take place at 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

New events this year, both in Mitchell Park, included the children’s Little Merfolk contest and an oyster shucking demonstration and exhibit.