One arrest on this week’s police blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Kevin M. Binkis, 33, of Southold was driving on North Ferry Road when he was stopped by police for using a cellphone without a hands-free device. He was subsequently arrested at about 10:35 a.m. on Tuesday, September 3 and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree. He was released on station house bail of $250.

SUMMONSES

Karen Reed, 54, of Shelter Island was given a ticket on August 18 by the animal control officer when Ms. Reed’s dog bit another dog being walked by its owner in West Neck.

ACCIDENTS

A caller reported that a female driver hit a cement post at O’s Place on September 5. There was no damage to the post and only minor damage to the vehicle. The driver left the scene. The caller was reporting for information purposes only.

OTHER REPORTS

A Center caller reported a fire at a LIPA pole on September 3. The fire was extinguished when police arrived; LIPA was notified.

A case of petit larceny, from a vehicle, was reported in the Heights on September 3.

On September 3, a caller reported a man swimming to shore from his Hobie catamaran. Police located him at Shell Beach where he told police that because it was getting dark and the wind had died down, he decided to swim to shore. Police transported the swimmer to Wades Beach where his vehicle was parked and a marine unit towed in the boat, which could have become a navigational hazard.

On September 4, a caller’s questions about a landlord/tenant problem were determined by police to be civil in nature.

Police received a complaint about a barking dog in Silver Beach on September 4. The owner said he would replace the battery in the dog’s bark collar.

A Center caller told police on September 4 that an individual repeatedly came onto his property without his permission. Police spoke to the individual, who agreed to stay off the property.

An automatic burglary alarm was activated at Sweet Tomato’s on September 4; it had been set off as a result of a malfunction.

Police responded to an ongoing neighbors’ dispute in Menantic on September 4.

On September 5, police conducted radar enforcement in Cartwright in response to a complaint about numerous speeding vehicles in the area. There was minimal traffic and no violations, according to the police report.

A case of petit larceny — an item taken from a vehicle — was reported in the Center on September 5.

A dog attacked a cat in a Shorewood residence on September 5, causing serious injury; the dog’s owner stated he would pay all vet bills.

Loud construction noise at 6:40 p.m. was reported in the Heights on September 5; police did not locate the source of the noise.

On September 5, an anonymous caller told police that an individual was driving erratically and failing to stay in lane in the Heights. Police patrolled the area with negative results.

The Highway Department was notified about a downed limb on a roadway in the Center on September 5.

Police conducted radar and traffic enforcement in the Center on September 5; traffic was light and no tickets were issued.

AIDED CASES

A Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service team transported one person to Eastern Long Island Hospital on September 3.