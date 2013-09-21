Northforker: Photos from the Maritime Festival

The East End Seaport & Maritime Foundation and the Village of Greenport hosted the 24th annual Maritime Festival Saturday under sometimes cloudy, sometimes sunny skies.

Thousands flocked to the Village to enjoy antique boat displays, craft vendors and the traditional parade. Local restaurants offered up food and drink, and pirates roamed the streets.

Over two dozen mermaids and mermen took part in a Little Merfolk costume contest which was won by seven-year-old Kaitlyn Heath of Southold.

The festival continues with fireworks at 9 p.m. tonight and a full day of activities on Sunday.

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