No word on Fresh's future

With signs of autumn in the air, diners might conclude the Shelter Island Country Club, that saw its restaurant, Fresh, close prior to Labor Day weekend, wouldn’t see a reopening of any restaurant there until next spring.

But that may or may not be the case.

“I have no idea when we’re opening,” Country Club Board President Betty Kontje said in a telephone interview Wednesday morning.

Tammy Moore, who has been managing the restaurant for past two years, couldn’t be reached for comment.

Amid rumors, none of which could be confirmed, about why the restaurant closed prior to Labor Day, no meals have been served there, although the bar, under separate management, continues to be open.

On August 27, word was that the Board of Directors was meeting to select new management, according to country club manager Charlie Beckwith. But the following day, Ms. Kontje said that while she had met with her colleagues the previous day, there was no decision on the restaurant’s future.

Ms. Moore and Gary Viglione had taken over the restaurant in 2011 after John Riccobono, who operated Bella Vita on the Green, left. The pair had worked for Mr. Riccobono and opted to work for themselves going forward.

In 2012 and this summer, it has been just Ms. Moore at the helm.