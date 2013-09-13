New town Irrigation Committee wants information, not opinion

“Just the facts, ma’am.” While Dragnet’s Sergeant Joe Friday never uttered those exact words, they’re the ones people seem to remember.

And it’s in that vein that Chairman Thom Milton of Shelter Island’s newly appointed Irrigation Committee told his colleagues last Thursday night how it will proceed.

The focus will be gathering information to inform the Town Board whether it should go ahead with a planned ban on the operation of automatic irrigation systems. If you want to participate, he said, leave your opinions at the door. Mr. Milton said he welcomes public input, but will allow only comments that provide facts, sources of studies and technology.

While the ban was enacted in 2003, it wasn’t due to take effect until this year on September 1. But after a public hearing in August, the Town Board called for a moratorium until May for further study.

“We have to know what the science is,” Mr. Milton said, explaining that whatever the committee recommends, he hopes town-wide response will be that it has done justice to those with differing views about the ban.

Mr. Milton, an attorney, said he’s depending on his years of mediating disputes to inform his approach to the job. He’s supported by committee members John Hallman, Chairman of the town’s Water Advisory Council; Fred Hyatt, an arborist whose business operates on the Island; Mark Mobius, whose environmental science background will enable him to help map locations of existing systems; Walter Richards, a town police officer, landscaper and member of the Water Advisory Council — and the one dissenting voice on the council in April when it voted to advise the town to enact the irrigation ban; building permits coordinator Mary Wilson; and resident Lion Zust, an artist and avid gardener.

A consulting hydrologist will be hired to interact with the committee and provide technical information, but the Town Board is still interviewing for that job, Supervisor Jim Dougherty told the committee.

The town has charged the committee with:

• Identifying and mapping where existing systems are located. While owners of such systems were supposed to report them to the town, many failed to do so, according to Ms. Wilson.

• Determining what the most efficient irrigation systems are on the market today.

• Summarizing existing studies on the use of irrigation systems.

• Determining the impact that use of such systems have on both quantity and quality of water on Shelter Island.

• Recommending how a ban might be enforced and whether there might be sources of funding to help defray the costs of enforcement.

Meetings have been set for September 26, October 10 and 24, November 7 and 21, all on Thursdays at 7 p.m. But Mr. Milton asked the committee to think about doing one or two Saturday afternoon meetings when weekenders could attend.

“What do you expect to get from these people?” Mr. Hallman asked.

“It’s a no lose situation,” Mr. Milton responded. Allowing public participation in the process is likely to ensure the community will be receptive to whatever is decided, he said.

Each committee member left the meeting with an assignment:

• Mr. Hallman will provide data that goes back to the 1970s for most of the town’s 13 test wells showing water levels at various times of the year. He said the Island will have enough water if it manages the resource properly and noted that critical areas are in Silver Beach and Big Ram and Little Ram where there are currently more irrigation systems and low water levels, particularly during summers.

•Mr. Mobius and Ms. Wilson will work on mapping the existing systems, she by providing town records and he by using his GPS expertise. Ms. Wilson said her interest is in the need to “stop prolific use of the properties” on the Island that result in greater water use.

• Mr. Richards will investigate cisterns.

• Ms. Zust will investigate irrigation system technology as it has developed over the 10 years since the ban was initially suggested.

• Mr. Hyatt will provide information about plants that need little water to thrive. It’s not likely the committee would recommend that the town require use of such plants, but it could recommend them, Mr. Milton said.

The committee is to submit its preliminary report to the Town Board at the December 3 work session and could be asked to gather additional information or answer more questions after that.