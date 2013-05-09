Lt. Theinert Spur Ride rolls Sunday from SALT

The 2013 Lt. Joe Theinert Spur Ride will take place on Sunday, September 8 starting at 9 a.m. at SALT, located at the Island Boatyard.

Registration on the day of the event begins at 7 a.m. and costs $50 for cyclists riding either the 12.5 or 25 mile route.

Pre-registration is highly recommended.

Register online at rememberourjoes.org. Visit the website for maps of the routes.

The post-ride celebration will take place at SALT — admission is included in the registration fee for riders. Admission for non-riders is $15 per adult; $10 for students.