LaValle secures $50K to aid domestic abuse victims

In an effort to help meet the needs of abused women and children on the East End, State Senator Kenneth LaValle (R,C-Port Jefferson) has secured $50,000 to help fund The Retreat, an East Hampton-based program working to prevent domestic violence and help those who are its victims.

“Isn’t that wonderful,” said Hay Beach resident and former president of The Retreat, Barbara Olton, who remains active in promoting the organization’s efforts.

The money will be used to leverage “advocacy activities,” including helping battered women and children understand their rights, accompanying victims to court proceedings to pursue orders of protection and connecting survivors of domestic abuse with an array of services, according to executive director Jeffrey Friedman.

“The work of Senator LaValle and his willingness to prioritize the needs of survivors of domestic violence here on the East End is unduplicated and extraordinarily important,” Mr. Friedman said. “What this means in real terms is that a woman who has fled a partner that has been harming her will get the legal and emotional support that she needs to establish a long-term plan for safety and independence from violence.”

An August feature story in the Reporter on the situation here revealed the battle the organization was having to fund its activities.

Toward that end, there’s a golf outing on Saturday, September 28, at The Shelter Island Country Club at Goat Hill to help raise funds. Ms. Olton and her colleagues here have been rallying support for the outing from local businesses and individuals and the response has been “fabulous,” she said.

This is the first time Shelter Island has rallied to present such an event in support of The Retreat and Ms. Olton said she is very pleased with how it’s shaping up.

Sponsors who wish to purchase signs that will be displayed at various tees are paying $50 each. Participating golfers are paying $125 each or $500 for a foursome. Those interested in participating or sponsoring can reach Ms. Olton at 749-2303.