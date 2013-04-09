Justice Court reports

The following is a list of court cases adjudicated at the July 22 session of Shelter Island Justice Court. The reports are compiled from information provided to the Reporter by the Court. Judges Mary-Faith Westervelt and Helen J. Rosenblum were both on the bench for this session.

JUDGE MARY-FAITH WESTERVELT

Calvin L. Barnard of the Cayman Islands was fined $100 for waterskiing without an observer.

Roy S. Bejarano was fined $50 plus an $85 state surcharge for failure to stop at a stop sign.

Luis Gonzalo Bueno Roldan of North Sea was fined $100 plus $85 for driving without a license and a state surcharge of $55 for an equipment violation, reduced from a cellphone violation.

Robert U. Carr of Eastport was fined $25 plus $85 for a cellphone violation.

Craig R. Clemens of Beverly Hills, California was fined $25 plus $85 for a license plate violation and $40 plus $85 for a registration violation. He was fined a state surcharge of $85 for a turn signal violation. A vehicle lights violation was dismissed.

Charlotte Deutsch of Yonkers was fined $50 plus $85 for a registration violation, reduced from a suspended registration. An insurance violation was dismissed.

Christopher Drinkwater of Shelter Island was fined $50 plus $85 for driving without an inspection certificate. Charges of driving without a license and with a suspended registration were dismissed.

Tom P. Eicas of Fort Meyers, Florida was fined $25 plus $85 for a seatbelt violation.

Marvin O. Garrido was fined a state surcharge of $55 for an equipment violation and $100 plus $85 for unlicensed driving.

Uri Hason of Hicksville was fined $100 for operating a boat at over 5 mph within 100 feet of an anchorage.

Henry J. Hauck of Tavernier, Florida was fined $25 plus $85 for a seatbelt violation.

Thomas C. Higgins of Sag Harbor was fined $45 plus $85 for speeding, reduced to 30 mph in a 25-mph zone, from 39 mph.

David D. Irving of New York City was fined $100 plus $85 for speeding, reduced to 30 mph in a 25-mph zone from 43 mph.

Aaron V. Johnson of Shelter Island was fined $25 plus $85 for a seatbelt violation.

James Lenzer was fined $100 for a charge of harassment in the 2nd degree. A charge of criminal mischief in the 3rd degree was reduced to criminal mischief in the 4th degree and then dismissed under the plea. In another case, a charge of criminal contempt in the 2nd degree was reduced to disorderly conduct and Mr. Lenzer was fined $100 plus $125.

Carmelo S. Magnano of Middletown, Connecticut was fined $100 for reckless operation of a boat.

Robert M. Marcello of Shelter Island was fined $50 plus $85 for speeding — 40 mph in a 35-mph zone, reduced from 48 mph.

R. Menjivar-Carvajal of Southold was fined $50 plus $55 for an equipment violation, reduced from a passing violation.

A resisting arrest charge against Alicia A. Moore of Shelter Island was reduced to disorderly conduct and she was fined $100 plus $125. A charge of harassment in the 2nd degree was dismissed.

A bench warrant was issued for Juan R. Olvera of East Hampton, charged with failure to keep right, driving on unsafe tires and aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree.

Robert Pagliaro of Riverdale was fined $50 plus $85 for a registration violation, reduced from a suspended registration.

Robert J. Skypala of Northport was fined $50 plus $55 for an equipment violation, reduced from a cellphone violation.

Nilsen Slowey Jr. of Sag Harbor was fined $75 plus $55 for driving in an unlicensed class.

Ketcham Realty was fined $200 for a town code violation of having a real estate sign not on a property for sale.

Six defendants did not appear in court. Thirty-two cases were adjourned until later dates on the court’s calendar — one by mutual consent, 30 at the request of the defendants or their attorneys and one at the people’s request.

JUDGE HELEN J. ROSENBLUM

Two cases were adjourned until later dates on the court’s calendar — both at the request of the defendants or their attorneys.