High hopes for a young and talented volleyball team

If it’s Beach Blast time, it must be after Labor Day. And if that’s so, it must be volleyball season on Shelter Island. Each girls volleyball season starts with a look backward to our history, and a remembrance of athletes who have moved on.

This year we had many names to remember. The team graduated seven players in June, three of whom are continuing their volleyball careers in college. Alexis Gibbs and Saverina Chicka are representing Stevenson University in Maryland and Fredonia State in western New York, respectively. Katy Binder hopes to play for the Villanova Universtiy club team.

We wish all the graduates well in their new endeavors. But now’s the time for the 2013 Shelter Island team to look forward and make their own unique mark on history. With the pre-season just coming to a close, this year’s team is beginning to come together.

The team is young. Of the 18 players who will be split between the varsity and junior varsity teams, 13 are freshman or sophomores and seven have never played at the high school level. The transition from junior high ball can be confusing, since players begin to specialize their positions, incorporate more sophisticated offensive and defensive systems and the speed of play increases. All are advancing their skills with good humor. The experienced girls are doing a great job of mentoring and encouraging their teammates. Coach Karen Gibbs and I are pleased with everyone’s progress.

Our seniors this year include Erin Colligan, Logan Pendergrass and Brianna Rietvelt. Joining this core group is Aterahme (MeMe) Lawrence. Erin brings quick feet and calm leadership to the court, while Logan’s blocking presence and positive vibe keep us on our toes. Bri returns to Shelter Island after a season at Bellport and her enthusiasm and fresh ideas are great. MeMe’s tough serves and pretty hands round out the senior class. Taylor Rando is our only junior. After health issues kept her off the court for part of last season, she’s back on track on the right side of the court as an alternative setter.

The eight sophomores make up the bulk of the team. Kenna McCarthy, Kelly Colligan and Margaret Michalak have all played both school and club volleyball together for the past two years. Their chemistry and faith in each other is great and their confidence contagious. Kenna will set for the varsity team, Margaret is the hardest hitter on the court and Kelly’s versatility will bedevil teams whether she is a defensive specialist, outside hitter or alternative setter.

Colibri Lopez, Elizabeth Dunning and Alexis Perlaki each have a year of JV volleyball under their belts. They help guide newcomers on the court. Shawna Goody and Serina Kaasik each return to the game after a year away. Shawna is quick, with good hands, and will be the JV squad’s setter. Serina is versatile and calm and is quickly regaining her volleyball instincts after playing tennis last year.

The first year players include Melissa Frasco, an enthusiastic and quick player, and Genesis Urbanez, who is gaining confidence with each practice. Julia Labrozzi is a quick study and despite a demure appearance, gets things done on the court. Liz Larsen adds height to the team, and already shows a good instinct for blocking. Amira Lawrence is another multi-talented player with nice hands, good hustle and a knack for making an attack.

The season is also young; our first outing was a scrimmage against Mattituck on September 3. We sent all players, both JV and varsity, up against their varsity squad. We had moments of brilliance and moments of confusion, and although official scores were not kept, we left with high hopes for a good season.

The varsity team, seven members strong, visited Riverhead on September 9 for a non-league contest. The Blue Waves are a AA team and have some tall and talented hitters. Despite the initial intimidation, our little “Super 7” blue and grey squad played respectably against them. I was pleased to see some tough serving and aggressive hitting. Unfortunately, inconsistent defense resulting from early season jitters led to a loss, but not before shocking the home team by taking a set from them. The 13-25, 25-17, 17-25 and 16-25 match showed this young squad they can play with anyone. I can’t wait to see what we can do with a bit more practice and confidence.

The home opener tomorrow, Thursday, September 12, will start our league competition. The Stony Brook School will be visiting “the Rock” and these Class D competitors would like nothing better than to break our long-time winning streak against them. Come on down and cheer the teams on. JV plays at 4:30 p.m. Varsity follows at 6:15 p.m.