From Penelope’s kitchen: A treat for late summer

This is a simple dessert bread that uses cantaloupe, a sleeper of an ingredient, which gives this an exotic flavor. I used one of the last cantaloupes of the summer from Sang Lee, though they’re also available at the farmstands on the Island.

The melon was so ripe it almost had an alcohol flavor, which provided a luscious underpinning. It can be served with frosting as well.

Cantaloupe Almond Bread

Makes one loaf

1 3/4 cups flour

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

2/3 cup sugar

1 egg

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/3 cup butter

1 cup cantaloupe, puréed

1/4 cup almonds

Mix flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt and sift. Set aside.

Cream butter and sugar until fluffy, then add egg and blend well. Add cantaloupe pulp.

Add flour mixture to wet ingredients in increments, blending well.

Turn into a greased and floured 8- by 4-inch loaf pan.

Sprinkle almonds on top.

Bake in a preheated 350-degree oven for 45 minutes or until done.