Fire district proposes cut thanks to wider tax base

If the preliminary 2014 budget Shelter Island Fire Commissioners approved Monday is adopted, town taxpayers will see a decrease in their assessments.

The tax base on the Island has grown, so the bill be split among more property owners, according to Fire District Treasurer Amber Williams.

Commissioners are looking at increasing spending by $2,854, bringing total appropriations in 2014 to $834,040. But the tax rate would drop from .2755 percent to .2741 percent, Ms. Williams said.

Critical to holding the line on taxes are two significant changes that could still occur, according to Commission Chairman Andy Steinmuller; the department’s three fire chiefs have requested changes in two key positions, the district secretary and the houseman.

With current Commission Secretary Jackie Tuttle retiring early next year, the chiefs suggested last month — and reiterated their call this week — for an administrator who would tackle some of the record keeping work Chief John D’Amato has done. The chief has pointed out that some of the work he’s done is the responsibility of the commissioners and their secretary. And he’s pointed out that while he’s retired and has been able to tackle the paperwork, chiefs coming up behind him are younger, full-time workers who would be unable to take on the amount of record-keeping required.

Commissioner Larry Lechmanski said it would likely be possible to add some new responsibilities to the secretary’s role without increasing the overall budget.

Mr. Steinmuller said a decision on the request to hire a professional houseman to replace two part-time workers — Jackie Capon and Linda Steinmuller, daughter of the commission chairman — would be made only after commissioners decide on the secretary’s responsibilities.

GOOD NEWS

On the good news side of the ledger is Chief D’Amato said the district’s Insurance Services Office rating has been raised as a result of efforts undertaken in the past few years to increase training of members. The department is now rated as a Class 8B recognizing “a superior level of fire protection.” What’s keeping the department from achieving a Class 9 is the ISO dropped it because of what is judged to be a lack of a water supply system capable of producing a minimum 250 gallons per minute for two hours. But the department is protesting that finding, Chief D’Amato said.

While there’s no guarantee that individual companies will follow through, the improved rating could qualify Island homeowners for a reduction in their insurance rates. The chief said he’s proud of the improved rating, pointing to the fact that more department members have been participating in more training sessions and that improved record-keeping has enabled that fact to be tracked.

As for the water supply, the district has been pro-active in adding tanks in areas where wells weren’t providing sufficient water and is currently engaged in determining whether a proposed new well at Midway and Sleepy Hollow would render enough water or the department would be better served by installing a tank in that area.

First Assistant Chief Will Anderson presented a single quote to the commissioners Monday night, but was charged with getting at least two other quotes before moving forward with a project to test the probability of a water supply at the Midway and Sleepy Hollow site. The aim is get water pumping from that site at the rate of 350 gallons per minute, the first assistant chief said.

SAFETY FIRST

Commissioners are still exploring an attempt to get the department up to speed with Occupational Safety and Health Administration standards. An original proposal that would cost the district about $10,000 prompted an effort to get training for less money. But Chief D’Amato told commissioners Monday night that one individual who offered a lower quote wanted to be paid cash and not have it reported to the government on a 1099 tax form. Such spending is illegal.

Mr. Lechmanski said he would explore further an effort to undercut that $10,000 cost and would report back next month. Districts failing to comply with OSHA regulations could be fined, making it critical that Shelter Island demonstrate an effort to comply as soon as possible, the chief has said.

jlane@timesreview.com