Enforcing the rules and regulations at the 'goody pile'

The “goody pile” will no longer be a pile of junk.

So said Commissioner of Public Works Jay Card Jr. about a sign appearing in front of the free drop-off and pick-up area at the Town Recycling Center. The sign directs all those dropping off items to see an attendant first.

This isn’t a new policy, Mr. Card said, but one that hasn’t been enforced, until now.

A list of what won’t be accepted includes everything from pillows to refrigerators.

Something had to be done, Mr. Card said, because some people were using the goody pile as a garbage can. Dirty diapers have been found, he said.

“We don’t want people to abuse this,” Mr. Card said. “And quite frankly, people have been abusing it.”

Mr. Card also said it was important that people drop off only what can be used, and not taken home to repair.

It costs the town money when people don’t abide by the rules, he added. Some items that go unclaimed can be recycled, while other material left at the goody pile ends up as construction debris.

“We have to pay for that to throw it out,” Mr. Card said.