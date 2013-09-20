Complete schedule for this weekend's Maritime Festival
Maritime Festival events schedule
Annual Greenport event runs all weekend long
FRIDAY, SEPT. 20 – SUNDAY, SEPT. 22
The East End Seaport Museum and the Village of Greenport will welcome maritime ships all weekend as a main attraction of Greenport’s annual Maritime Festival. The ships will be docked at Mitchell Park Marina’s fixed piers and will be open for viewing, tours and sailaways from approximately 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. An information booth will also be located in Mitchell Park. This year’s festival will celebrate Greenport Village and the East End’s “Land & Sea.”
FRIDAY, SEPT. 20
10 a.m.
Ship Viewing, Tours and Sailaways • Maritime Museum • Railroad Museum • Blacksmith Shop • Carousel • Camera Obscura
All open to the public
6–9 p.m.
Land and Sea Reception: A Taste of Greenport
East End Seaport Museum
SATURDAY, SEPT. 21
All day
Classic, Ice and Small Boats
Mitchell Park
10 a.m.
Blessing of the Oyster Fleet
Railroad Dock, foot of Third Street
11 a.m.–noon
Opening Day Parade and Blessing of Waters
Mitchell Park Marina and
Main and Front Streets
11 a.m.–5 p.m.
Captain Kidd’s Craft Alley • Treasure Chest • Roaming Pirates • Children’s Storytelling • Plein Air Art Show • North Fork First Responders Demo and Exhibit • Artisan Vendors and Demos • Maritime Museum • Railroad Museum • Blacksmith Shop • Carousel • Camera Obscura (all open to the public)
A Taste of the East End Food Court
Main Street and Central Avenue
Long Island Band Organ
Main Street and Central Avenue
Noon-6 p.m.
Oyster Shucking Demonstration and Exhibit
Front Street, in front of Mitchell Park
Noon
Little Merfolk Contest
Mitchell Park
1 p.m.
Constant Wonder Children’s Program
Mitchell Park
Pie-Baking Contest
Main Street
2 p.m.
Lyrical Children’s Program
Mitchell Park
BBQ Bill’s Watermelon and Rib-Eating Contest
Front Street
3 p.m.
Tattoo Contest
Mitchell Park
Kayak Derby & Demos
Harborfront
A Mermaid’s Tale of Greenport by Gail Horton
Old School House
4 p.m.
Music
Foot of Main Street
4-6 p.m.
“Bug Light” Cruise
Seaport Museum – Railroad Dock
9 p.m.
Fireworks over Greenport Harbor
Mitchell Park Marina
SUNDAY, SEPT. 22
All Day
Classic, Ice and Small Boats
Mitchell Park
11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Captain Kidd’s Craft Alley • Treasure Chest • Roaming Pirates • Children’s Storytelling • Plein Air Art Show • North Fork First Responders Demo and Exhibit • Artisan Vendors and Demos • Maritime Museum • Railroad Museum • Blacksmith Shop • Carousel • Camera Obscura (all open to the public)
A Taste of the East End Food Court
Main Street and Central Avenue
Noon-6 p.m.
Oyster Shucking Demonstration and Exhibit
Front Street, in front of Mitchell Park
Noon
Lyrical Children’s Program.
Mitchell Park
Dory Race and Water Sports
Harborfront
1–2 p.m.
Snapper Fishing Contest, ages 8 and under
Mitchell Park
1-4 p.m.
Music Gene Casey and the Lone Sharks, sponsored by WPKN
Mitchell Park
2–3 p.m.
Snapper Fishing Contest, ages 9–16
Mitchell Park
2–4 p.m.
Music
Foot of Main Street
4–6 p.m.
“Bug Light” Cruise
Seaport Museum – Railroad Dock
4 p.m.
Festival Raffle Drawing
Mitchell Park
4:30 p.m.
Eastern Long Island Hospital Raffle Drawing
Mitchell Park
5 p.m.
Festival Closing
5-8 p.m.
“Flights of Fancy/Part 2” Art Exhibit and Wine Tasting
The Sirens’ Song Gallery, Main Street