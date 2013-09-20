Complete schedule for this weekend's Maritime Festival

Maritime Festival events schedule

Annual Greenport event runs all weekend long

FRIDAY, SEPT. 20 – SUNDAY, SEPT. 22

The East End Seaport Museum and the Village of Greenport will welcome maritime ships all weekend as a main attraction of Greenport’s annual Maritime Festival. The ships will be docked at Mitchell Park Marina’s fixed piers and will be open for viewing, tours and sailaways from approximately 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. An information booth will also be located in Mitchell Park. This year’s festival will celebrate Greenport Village and the East End’s “Land & Sea.”

FRIDAY, SEPT. 20

10 a.m.

Ship Viewing, Tours and Sailaways • Maritime Museum • Railroad Museum • Blacksmith Shop • Carousel • Camera Obscura

All open to the public

6–9 p.m.

Land and Sea Reception: A Taste of Greenport

East End Seaport Museum

SATURDAY, SEPT. 21

All day

Classic, Ice and Small Boats

Mitchell Park

10 a.m.

Blessing of the Oyster Fleet

Railroad Dock, foot of Third Street

11 a.m.–noon

Opening Day Parade and Blessing of Waters

Mitchell Park Marina and

Main and Front Streets

11 a.m.–5 p.m.

Captain Kidd’s Craft Alley • Treasure Chest • Roaming Pirates • Children’s Storytelling • Plein Air Art Show • North Fork First Responders Demo and Exhibit • Artisan Vendors and Demos • Maritime Museum • Railroad Museum • Blacksmith Shop • Carousel • Camera Obscura (all open to the public)

A Taste of the East End Food Court

Main Street and Central Avenue

Long Island Band Organ

Main Street and Central Avenue

Noon-6 p.m.

Oyster Shucking Demonstration and Exhibit

Front Street, in front of Mitchell Park

Noon

Little Merfolk Contest

Mitchell Park

1 p.m.

Constant Wonder Children’s Program

Mitchell Park

Pie-Baking Contest

Main Street

2 p.m.

Lyrical Children’s Program

Mitchell Park

BBQ Bill’s Watermelon and Rib-Eating Contest

Front Street

3 p.m.

Tattoo Contest

Mitchell Park

Kayak Derby & Demos

Harborfront

A Mermaid’s Tale of Greenport by Gail Horton

Old School House

4 p.m.

Music

Foot of Main Street

4-6 p.m.

“Bug Light” Cruise

Seaport Museum – Railroad Dock

9 p.m.

Fireworks over Greenport Harbor

Mitchell Park Marina

SUNDAY, SEPT. 22

All Day

Classic, Ice and Small Boats

Mitchell Park

11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Captain Kidd’s Craft Alley • Treasure Chest • Roaming Pirates • Children’s Storytelling • Plein Air Art Show • North Fork First Responders Demo and Exhibit • Artisan Vendors and Demos • Maritime Museum • Railroad Museum • Blacksmith Shop • Carousel • Camera Obscura (all open to the public)

A Taste of the East End Food Court

Main Street and Central Avenue

Noon-6 p.m.

Oyster Shucking Demonstration and Exhibit

Front Street, in front of Mitchell Park

Noon

Lyrical Children’s Program.

Mitchell Park

Dory Race and Water Sports

Harborfront

1–2 p.m.

Snapper Fishing Contest, ages 8 and under

Mitchell Park

1-4 p.m.

Music Gene Casey and the Lone Sharks, sponsored by WPKN

Mitchell Park

2–3 p.m.

Snapper Fishing Contest, ages 9–16

Mitchell Park

2–4 p.m.

Music

Foot of Main Street

4–6 p.m.

“Bug Light” Cruise

Seaport Museum – Railroad Dock

4 p.m.

Festival Raffle Drawing

Mitchell Park

4:30 p.m.

Eastern Long Island Hospital Raffle Drawing

Mitchell Park

5 p.m.

Festival Closing

5-8 p.m.

“Flights of Fancy/Part 2” Art Exhibit and Wine Tasting

The Sirens’ Song Gallery, Main Street