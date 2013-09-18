Board hears proposal for solar power at the Recycling Center

Plans were discussed at Tuesday’s Town Board work session to turn the Recycling Center into a money maker selling solar power.

A bonus is new construction that will keep equipment, personnel and residents out of the rain. And it wouldn’t cost the town a penny.

Highway Superintendent Jay Card Jr. presented the plan along with representatives from American Capital Energy, a Massachusetts-based company that sells solar-generated electricity to utilities, and Eldor Contracting Corporation, a Holtsville construction company that builds solar installations.

The Long Island Power Authority has what’s called a Feed-In Tariff (FIT) program where the owner of a solar electric system is paid a fixed rate for electricity sold to the utility. For the Island, the proposal is that Eldor will build solar panels at the Recycling Center for American Capital, mounted on the ground, on the roofs of buildings and in the form of carports. Areas for construction would include about four acres of the landfill and the drop off point for bagged garbage.

American Capital would pay the town rent for use of its facility in the form of a 20-year lease agreement.

When and if LIPA accepts American Capital’s proposal, it will gauge how much electricity will be generated at the Recycling Center; revenue to the town from the lease agreement will then be decided on the basis of the volume of electricity created.

Mr. Card said terms of the lease are that at the end of 20 years, the town and American Capital can either renegotiate terms or the town can purchase the infrastructure. Another option is that all of the construction be removed from the property at American Capital’s expense.

The deal hinges on acceptance by LIPA of American Capital’s bid.

The board agreed to vote on a resolution Friday, September 20, granting a letter of authorization to American Capital to build on its property.

The anticipated construction schedule is completion sometime next year, if LIPA agrees to grant the bid.

In other business, the board returned to the matter of replacing or repairing the St. Gabriel’s bulkhead. Councilman Ed Brown said that the process had been broken, since the hearing on the matter had been closed two weeks ago to public comment; but last week, Town Engineer John Cronin gave a lengthy report on the matter at a work session open to the public.

“It wasn’t proper,” Mr. Brown said. “The hearing was done.”

Councilman Paul Shepherd and Councilwoman Chris Lewis said it was different when a town employee presented information after a hearing has been closed, as opposed to a member of the public weighing in.

Mr. Brown disagreed and said it was setting a dangerous precedent.

“We closed the meeting,” he said. “I don’t remember us ever doing this before.”

Town Attorney Laury Dowd suggested the board adopt a resolution to re-open the matter.