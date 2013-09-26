Shelter Island Police Department Police blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

On Sunday, September 22, at about 7 p.m., police arrested John M. Mazzola, 62, of Sag Harbor on charges of harassment in the 2nd degree. He was held overnight and arraigned in Justice Court in front of Judge Westervelt. He was released on his own recognizance. An order of protection was issued on behalf of the alleged victim.

SUMMONSES

A town summons was issued on September 20 to Charles J. Murray, 46, of Shelter Island for having a dog at large — a violation of town code.

ACCIDENTS

Evelyn J. Benjamin of Shelter Island was traveling northbound on Ram Island Road on September 19 when her headlights went out. She failed to negotiate a right-hand turn onto Ram Island Drive, drove off the road and into a ditch. The front right tire was submerged in water. The Shelter Island Fire Department assisted in removing a passenger from the vehicle. There were no injuries and no damage to the vehicle, which was towed to the residence.

On September 20, George D. Patterson of Shelter Island was driving on Route 114 when he hit a pedestrian-crossing sign in front of the Shelter Island Library. The driver said he was paying attention to an on-coming vehicle and did not see the sign. There was no damage to the vehicle; the sign was bent.

John G. Egan III of Shelter Island reported on September 23 that he had parked his vehicle in the North Ferry lot at Summerfield Place where it was hit by an unknown driver, causing damage to the left side of the back bumper.

OTHER REPORTS

A caller reported on September 17 that a dog at large on his property in Menantic was bothering his dogs. Police spoke to the owner who said he would keep the dog on its own property.

A Grady White boat washed ashore on a beach on September 18. Staff of the Shelter Island Yacht Club contacted the owner and will pull the boat off the beach at high tide.

On September 19, police advised a caller to notify the SIPD immediately if the harassment the caller reported continues.

Police received a call on September 20 about hunters in the woods near the Recycling Center; the report was unfounded.

A person come into police headquarters on September 20 to report that his vehicle had been hit by an unknown vehicle while it was parked either at the Center post office or possibly some other location. The extent of the damage had not been estimated.

At about 8:50 p.m. on September 20, loud music was reported on a boat off Cartwright. Police response to the complaint was delayed due to another call; the music had been turned off by the time police arrived.

Gun shots were reported in Hay Beach on September 21. Police found people skeet shooting on the harbor side of the causeway.

On September 21, a caller reported a person acting suspiciously in the Center. Police located and interviewed the person; no further action was taken.

A caller told police on September 22 that a person was driving while intoxicated in the Heights. Police searched for the vehicle with negative results.

A complaint about a barking dog in Silver Beach was received on September 22. Police contacted the owner who said he had just put new batteries in the dog’s bark collar.

An incident involving a non-paying passenger on the South Ferry was documented on September 22 for information purposes.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to two residential fire alarms in Silver Beach and the Center on September 17 and 18 respectively. One was caused by a steam generator malfunction; the second was triggered by a demolition team.

The SIFD also answered a carbon monoxide call on September 21 at a home in the Center. It was set off by a faulty detector.’

Police responded to an automatic burglary alarm at a Hay Beach residence on September 20; there were no signs of any criminal activity.

A second burglary alarm was set off at the Shelter Island Historical Society on September 23; the code had been entered incorrectly.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported seven people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on September 17, 19, 20 and 23.