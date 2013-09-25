Billing for EMS ambulance runs discussed by Town Board

Being charged for an emergency ambulance trip to the hospital was looked into by the Town Board at its work session Tuesday.

Supervisor Jim Dougherty said the issue had been raised several times with him and asked Councilwoman Chris Lewis if it had been discussed at the Emergency Medical Services Advisory Committee. Ms. Lewis is the Town Board’s liaison to the committee.

There is no charge for ambulance transportation here.

Ms. Lewis said the EMS Committee has discussed billing residents for ambulance use, with members presenting documentation to support the idea. Some villages have incorporated the idea Ms. Lewis said, and municipalities in Florida also charges for services.

In Florida, police and fire services are paid for through property taxes and annual assessments, as they are here, but municipalities are allowed to charge user fees for EMS services. Many municipalities in Florida on tight budgets have been steadily raising those fees, according to a report by the Broward County, Florida daily newspaper, The Sun-Sentinel.

Ms. Lewis noted that in most cases, “usually the people who are the heads of EMS are in favor of it but the squads that operate are opposed. We’re in unique position in this community that our squads think it would be a good idea.”

In a memo to the board dated September 20, Mr. Dougherty recounted a discussion he had with Riverhead Supervisor Sean Walter, who has been pushing for two years to charge residents for ambulance services “to help him with his budget problems, but EMS has blocked this move,” Mr. Dougherty’s memo said.

“Riverhead pays approximately $1.4 million annually for approximately 3,000 EMS calls,” the memo said.

There were two reasons why Mr. Walter’s overtures to charge has been rejected. One is it creates a mountain of paperwork, even if a vendor is brought in to handle billing. The other sticking point is Riverhead EMS volunteers believe that charging for their services contradicts their voluntary service to the community.

In the memo, Mr. Dougherty said Riverhead was wiling to show Shelter Island bids from three or four vendors, “all stale,” meaning time has run out to act on the proposals.

Mr. Walter’s plan is to bill everyone, whether or not they are insured for ambulance services. If some bills are not paid, the policy would be to send one dunning letter and then “forgetting about it.”

Councilman Paul Shepherd said he was concerned with some older residents who are faithful in paying all their bills even when it means denying themselves some necessities.

Councilman Ed Brown said the idea didn’t seem to be a priority now when the board is working on 2014’s budget.

Ms. Lewis agreed on the timing, but said it was worth investigating it. “We shouldn’t close our minds to the possibility,” she said.

But with the EMS representatives set to meet with the supervisor on their budget for 2014, Mr. Dougherty urged Town Attorney Laury Dowd to get the bid packages bids offered by Riverhead since “it would be negligent not to have them in hand.”