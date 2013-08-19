Yacht Club Ladies racing through a Sunday afternoon

Sunday, August 18 started with not a leaf moving anywhere. But luckily by 2 p.m. the wind picked up nicely, enabling the Shelter Island Yacht Club’s second Ladies’ Race of the 2013 season to go off as planned.

Organized by sailing instructor, Dona Bergin, the special event encourages women to spend an afternoon together on the water, competing on Herreshoff “doughdish” keel boats. Sailing Director Jeff Bresnahan ran the Skippers’ Meeting, welcoming several sailors from Stonington Yacht Club who came to participate in the race.

After the meeting 27 sailors headed to boats, then sailed to the mouth of Dering Harbor. On-the-water Race Committee volunteers Molly Bresnahan, Toni Landry, Andrew Wolf, Helge Skibelli and Jim Pugh set a windward/leeward course. Shifty wind, a steady stream of motor boat traffic, drizzle and a concurrent laser race all combined to make challenging conditions — especially since several of the sailors are novice racers!

Two different races were held, and scores were averaged to rank the top five boats. A awards ceremony immediately following the regatta gave sailors time to discuss strategies and tactics as well as enjoy the camaraderie of having achieved a common goal.

Top 5 boats:

Skipper/crew

1. Lena Wolf, Heather Wolf

2. Clora Kelly, Jeff Bresnahan

3. Siobhan O’Connor, Niamh Hodkinson

4. Dona Bergin, Lisa Reich

5. Louisa Ritter, Isobel Coleman