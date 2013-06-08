WMAC debates seeking funds for marsh grass

Ask Public Works Commissioner Jay Card Jr. about marsh grass in creeks around the Island that he remembers as a child and the first thing he’ll tell you is that it’s not there anymore.

Which begs the question: Does the town want to return it? Would the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation allow it?

He discussed the subject with members of the Waterways Management Advisory Council Monday night, confessing he’s no expert in marine science, but that he had discussed the issue with Chris Pickerell, interim marine program director for Cornell Cooperative Extension. Mr. Pickerell has offered to look into grant possibilities for replacement of the marsh grass.

Has the grass actually been eroded or has the water level risen to cover it? Mr. Card wasn’t sure. He’s also not sure what the circumstances were that make the area look so different from the creeks of his childhood.

But WMAC member Mike Anglin took the discussion a step further. Mr. Anglin suggested that whatever the cause, he’s not clear about whether he would favor regrowing grass that could clog creeks. People around Menantic Creek are constantly begging Councilman Peter Reich for dredging in that area and it’s on the priority list for 2014, he told the council. Before anything might be done to restore marsh grass, he wants to see the dredging done.

What would be the consequences of restoring the grass? asked member James Eklund. Would it mean more scallops? No one had the answer and the council agreed it needed to look further into the situation before it buys into any restoration effort.

If grant money can’t be found, the town has other priorities, Mr. Card said. At the moment, there’s no need for any action, he said, but if Mr. Pickerell determines there could be possible sources of funding, he would then return to the advisory council to talk about whether they wanted to further explore marshgrass restoration.

In other action, the advisory council balked at an application to make bulkhead, dock, ramp and stair repairs at St. Gabriel’s Youth House at 64 Burns Road. The problem, members agreed, was that the application is too vague and it’s unclear if the work would be anything more than an inadequate bandage on a more serious problem.

“There are sections that are just gone,” Mr. Anglin said. The council will investigate the application further before making any suggestions to the Town Board about how they should proceed.

The council approved applications:

• Allowing Don Bellas of 8 Tuthill Drive to have a Riparian mooring;

• Permitting Ross Allonby of 185 North Ram Island Drive to install a mooring; and

• Approving a mooring for Mr. Reich of 3 Charlie’s Way. The councilman said the application has been in an inactive file for 10 years and he was just trying to clear that file and move applications forward or reject them.