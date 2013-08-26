Update on LIPA work stoppage

LIPA officials are meeting this morning to determine what happened and how to address problems that closed down the pipeline project Saturday.

What had been a seemingly flawless process beginning Friday morning came to an abrupt stop Saturday as the operation of pulling pipes from Shelter Island to Southold was nearing an end. Initially, it appeared to be a tunnel blockage, but LIPA spokesman Mark Gross said Monday morning there may have been another problem. He was expecting to have more information on the problem and how it could affect completion of the project aimed at providing backup electrical power to Shelter Island.

Pulling the pipe to Southold was expected to be the last major step in a project that began in the spring and has stretched through the summer. LIPA had hoped to remove digging equipment and start threading electrical cable through the pipes this past weekend.

Until the company is able to evaluate the situation, there’s no indication of how long this might delay the project. On Friday, before the work stoppage, a LIPA spokesman said the job could be completed within 20 to 30 days.