UPDATE: Fresh out? Country Club mum on restaurant’s future

Fresh, the restaurant that has operated at the Shelter Island Country Club for the past two summers, may be gone.

By Wednesday morning, what had been announced Tuesday as a deal to replace manager Tammy Moore with new management at the popular eatery atop Goat Hill, appeared to changed. SICC Board President Betty Kontje, who met with the her colleagues Tuesday afternoon to discuss the situation, had no comment on the future of Fresh.

Charlie Beckwith, the club’s general manager had said Tuesday the board meeting was to name new management to the restaurant.

On Wednesday morning, Ms. Kontje said there is no replacement management and she couldn’t speculate on the future of the restaurant. Ms. Kontje asked the Reporter if Ms. Moore had cancelled the Fresh advertisement for this week’s paper and wondered if Ms. Moore was planning to open for the Labor Day weekend. Ms. Moore has not cancelled the ad and didn’t respond to either the editorial or advertising staff who inquired about her future. Last week’s Fresh advertisement included a lunch and golf special on Wednesday and Thursday. On Wednesday, just before lunch, the restaurant was closed, but the bar remained open.

Mr. Beckwith said Tuesday the expected change in management involved “personal matters.” And, confirming the board’s intent to select another manager, he said only that whoever was selected would uphold the standards for which the restaurant has become known.

Ms. Moore and Gary Viglioeni took over the restaurant in 2011 after John Riccobono, who opened Bella Vita on the Green at the club, left. Ms. Moore and Mr. Viglioeni had worked for Mr. Riccobono at Bella Vita on the Green, an Italian-themed restaurant, in 2010.