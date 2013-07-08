The 2013 flea season is more than up to scratch

While it may not be the case throughout the East End, Shelter Island is bracing for one of the worst seasons in years for flea infestations, according to pet groomers, veterinarians and exterminators.

Dr. Robert Pisciotta, of North Fork Animal Hospital, operating offices in both Southold and Shelter Island, said it’s still early, but he’s already seeing a growing number of pet owners reporting animals experiencing flea bites. And that’s not good news, considering that “last year was one of the worst,” Dr. Pisciotta said.

Dr. Robert Hanusch of Aquebogue Veterinary Hospital said in the last two weeks he’s seeing increasing numbers of pet owners bringing animals in tormented by fleas.

“It’s going to be a tough season,” Dr. Hanusch predicted. He attributes the increase to July’s heavy rains and high temperatures accompanied by high humidity. There’s no specific flea season, but in the Northeast, fleas can often be found as early as February and as late as October, area veterinarians agree.

“The last two years have really been bad,” said Dr. Charles Timpone of Mattituck-Laurel Veterinary Hospital. On a personal note, he said he’s never had more trouble with fleas on his own dogs than in 2012 and again this summer. As with the other vets, he blames it on the weather, saying that dark, moist areas allow bugs of all kinds to flourish.

Pet groomer and boarder Amber Anglin of All Dogged Up on West Neck Road said the startling spike in the number of animals she’s seen infested with fleas is not surprising since it’s been on the rise for several years. But Ms. Anglin doesn’t just blame the weather. She noted that the plague of fleas occurred at the same time a ban on brush burning in New York State was enacted.

The open burning regulation was enacted in 2009 to cut down on wildfires and reduce air pollution, while allowing residential brush burning for most of the year in towns with a population of less than 20,000. However, by prohibiting open burning statewide during early spring when most wildfires occur, it allowed the brush to remain as a breeding ground for fleas, Ms. Anglin said.

Last season, was bad enough, she said, but there’s been a substantial increase this summer. She began seeing infestations as early as February after the last frost and called the problem “atrocious.”

Fleas do have a season, but they’re a year-round problem, according to Dr. Timpone. They are “very efficient parasites” that consume 15 times their weight in blood. An adult flea can lay thousands of eggs that eventually morph into “the pupae stage” when they’re virtually impossible to kill. That’s why it’s important to treat animals year-round.

Dr. Timpone recommends pet owners visit a website posted by Dr. Michael Dryden at dr.flea.com that includes a video to teach pet owners how to control the problem in their homes. The website reports that fleas can move from the egg stage to full grown adults typically in 21 to 56 days, but that the span can also be from 14 to 300 days.

Although Dr. Hanusch is still finding the product Frontline effective in his Aquebogue practice, he joins the other veterinarians in recommending K9 Advantix. And he also uses a combination of either Frontline or K9 Advantix applied every 30 days along with Capstar tablets given to the animals about twice a week to kill fleas.

Capstar will kill fleas on your pet, but those fleas have already bitten the animal, Dr. Pisciotta cautioned.

Frontline and K9 Advantix are both topicals that kill and repel fleas and ticks. But each uses different chemicals and pet owners who opt for either are advised to watch their animals for neurological symptoms such as lethargy or hyper activity. In most cases, the symptoms are short-lived, but should they persist, the veterinarians advise a visit to determine if one substances should be discontinued and another substituted.

Frontline has products for both dogs and cats, but K9 Advantix is only for dogs and now carries an advisory from the company for owners to keep cats separated for 24 hours from dogs that have been treated with the substance.

Dr. Pisciotta also uses a Program injectable for cats that he said is effective.

Dr. Timpone is advising owners to take steps that will protect their pets with a combination of a new flea collar marketed as Seresto that lasts for eight months and doesn’t lose its effectiveness if it gets wet. He and Dr. Pisciotta also recommend Sentinel, a heartworm and flea medication, used every 30 days that kills adults fleas and larvae. It has a growth regulator that sterilizes fleas so they can’t lay eggs, he said.

“It gives you a lot of bang for your buck,” Dr. Timpone said.

Gillian Wood Pultz, director of the North Fork Animal Welfare League that operates town shelters for both Southold and Riverhead, said she hasn’t observed an increased problem this season. She eschews chemical approaches to flea and tick control unless an animal is really infested. Instead, she recommends using cedar oil or a mixture of vinegar and baking soda to treat the animals.

Walter Ogar, who operates East End Pest Control, said he has had a dozen calls on Shelter Island this summer, fewer than he has had in other seasons.

For those who do want him to apply chemicals to clear their houses of fleas, he also advises that three-pronged approach of ridding your pet, house and lawn of fleas.

When he does come in to spray, he asks homeowners to vacuum well before his visit and then to leave the house with their animals for two or three hours.

Brian Kelly at East End Tick & Mosquito said August and September are the most active months for fleas and based on how this season has been very active for other pests, he’s expecting increased calls about fleas.

Mr. Kelly agreed with his colleague, Mr Ogar, that a three-pronged approach has to be employed.Not only do people have to treat their pets, but they need to have their homes and their yards treated to avoid a re-infestation, Mr. Kelly said. Failing to do all three will result in “a never-ending cycle” with fleas, he said.