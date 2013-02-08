'Spur Ride' set to raise money for Theinert Fund

The second annual Shelter Island Wounded Warriors Spur Ride to honor veterans and raise money for the Lieutenant Joseph J. Theinert Memorial Fund will be held Sunday, September 8, beginning at SALT at The Island Boatyard.

Nearly 150 riders participated in last year’s inaugural event that brought many veterans and troops currently serving to Shelter Island to join with locals for the day. The bicycle ride has two routes — one that covers 25 miles and the other 12.5 miles. Registration is $50, except for riders under 16, who pay $25 to register.

Registration includes the ride itself, a 2013 Shelter Island Spur Ride T-shirt and admission to the post ride celebration hosted by SALT that will feature music by The Realm.

Pre-registration can be accomplished online through a link available at rememberourjoes.org. Those unable to participate but who want to contribute to the Memorial Fund may do so at the same site.

Memorial Fund resources are used to support veterans and their families. The fund, started by Chrystyna Kestler, Joey Theinert’s mother, is committed to building the Strongpoint Theinert Veterans Ranch in Magdalena, New Mexico, that will provide a respite for veterans and their families. The land on which the ranch will be built was donated by Ms. Kestler and her husband Dr. Frank Kestler.