Six arrests,14 tickets on this week's police blotter



Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Following an investigation of a case that involved leaving the scene of an accident in which there was property damage, police arrested a 17-year-old girl on Tuesday, August 13 at about 4:15 p.m. She was also charged with unlicensed operation and driving while ability impaired by drugs. The juvenile was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, Judge Helen J. Rosenblum presiding, and released on cash bail of $750.

On Friday, August 16 at about 1:15 a.m., Ramo Bolic, 24, of Staten Island, was driving on Shore Road in West Neck when he was stopped by police for failure to keep to the right. He was subsequently arrested and charged with a felony driving while intoxicated, unlawful possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance. Mr. Bolic’s vehicle was taken to the Shelter Island Police Department impound in accordance with the Suffolk County DWI Seizure law.

Mr. Bolic was arraigned in Justice Court in front of Judge Rosenblum and released on $4,500 bail.

Steven J. Schneider, 28, of North Massapequa was driving on Smith Street on Friday, August 16 at 3:50 a.m. when he was stopped by police for failure to keep to the right and to stay in lane. He was subsequently arrested and charged with DWI. Mr. Schneider was arraigned in Judge Rosenblum’s court and released on $500 bail.

Also on Friday, August 16, Edward A. Maier, 26, of Shelter Island was stopped on Westmoreland Drive at about 11:45 p.m. for failure to keep right and stay in lane. He was arrested for DWI, arraigned in Justice Court in front of Judge Rosenblum and released on $750 bail.

Hannah A. Harwood, 19, of Cleveland, Tennessee was stopped on North Midway Road on Saturday, August 17 at 4 a.m. for driving with inadequate brake lights and was subsequently arrested for driving while ability impaired. She was released on station house bail of $100.

On Sunday, August 18 at about 11:15 a.m., Kristen C. Poe, 28, of New York City was stopped by police on Bowditch Road for failure to stay in lane and for making an illegal U-turn and was subsequently arrested for DWI. The defendant was arraigned in Justice Court, Judge Rosenbum presiding, and released on $500 bail.

SUMMONSES

Lucas Maxwell Knight, 20, of Forest Hills, was ticketed on August 16 at Bowditch and North Midway roads for failure to stop at a stop sign and aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree.

On August 17, Ashley J. Heather, 40, of New York City was driving on West Neck Road when she was given three summonses for operating a vehicle with a suspended/revoked registration and for driving without insurance and a license.

Joseph A. Errigo, 66, of Oyster Bay Cove was given a summons on August 17 for taking shellfish off the Second Causeway without a town permit.

Shane T. LaPeyre, 46, of Rosebud, Victoria (Australia) was ticketed on August 17 for operating an unregistered boat in the North Channel.

Maximo Ramirez, 41, of Greenport was ticketed on North Ferry Road on August 18 for unlicensed operation and for failure to change the address on his registration.

On August 18, Rene Duran-Mejia, 38, of Greenport was given a summons on North Ferry Road for unlicensed operation.

Andrew N. Langham, 40, of Brooklyn was ticketed on New York Avenue on August 18 for driving while using a cellphone without a hands-free device.

Scott B. Kiaer, 32, of Shelter Island was given a summons on North Ferry Road on August 18 for driving an uninspected vehicle.

Roger Morales, 34, of New York City was issued a summons on August 18 for speeding on West Neck Road — 44 mph in a 35-mph zone.

Joseph F. Stivaletti, 51, of New York City was ticketed on Shore Road in West Neck for a cellphone violation.

TCOs issued 57 traffic tickets during the week.

ACCIDENTS

Elise M. Brett of New York City was on a North Ferry boat on August 16 when her vehicle rolled backwards and hit a vehicle driven by Alvaron Gaviria of Maspeth. There was no damage to Ms. Brett’s vehicle and minor damage to the front bumper of Mr. Gaviria’s vehicle.

On August 19, Daniel J. McKay of Shelter Island was parked at the Eagle Deli on West Neck Road when his vehicle rolled onto the roadway and hit a telephone pole. There was no damage to the pole but over $1,000 to Mr. McKay’s vehicle.

John Capon of Shelter Island reported that he was traveling southbound on New York Avenue on August 19 when a vehicle traveling northbound caused him to move over to the right and hit a metal guide for a LIPA project. There was minor damage to the vehicle.

OTHER REPORTS

A dog at large was reported in Hay Beach on August 13; police returned the dog to its owner. On August 14, two dogs were at large in the Center. The caller helped police get the dogs back to their owner, who was unaware they had gotten out of the residence.

Police assisted a Center homeowner in removing a bat from the residence on August 13. On the same day, a sick raccoon was reported in the Center; it was put down by police.

A caller told police on August 13 that an ATV was being driven on a West Neck property. The youths were advised that ATVs can only be operated on private property with the owner’s permission.

A complaint of noise at a Westmoreland home was received at 12:08 a.m. on August XX; the resident said all the guests had left for the summer.

Police, a marine unit and the Shelter Island Fire Department responded to a fire at a town landing in Menantic on August 15. One boat was fully engulfed in flames; a second boat was burned below the rail on the starboard side.

A verbal dispute was reported in the Heights on August 15. The subject was gone when police arrived; the area was canvassed with negative results.

On August 16, police were told that an unknown person might be setting fishing traps in the Hay Beach area. No evidence of traps was located.

A report of gunshots in the Cartwright area on August 16 turned out to be fireworks.

On August 17, a caller reported being told to pull over on Nostrand Parkway by another motorist, who “screamed” at him for driving too fast.

An anonymous caller told police on August 17 that people were shooting off fireworks in Shorewood. Police did not observe anyone with fireworks in the area.

There were six noise complaints on August 17 and 18.

A complaint of loud music at Sunset Beach was reported at 1:12 a.m. on August 17. The police response was delayed due to another call but the manager turned down the volume.

A fight at the same location on August 17 involving several individuals broke up when police arrived. Some people left the area; others were escorted off the premises by the bar staff. At 11 p.m. on August 17, loud noise was reported at a residence in the Heights; police determined the sound carried over the water from Claudio’s in Greenport. Also at 11 p.m., police were told about loud music at a Ram Island home. The owner turned down the volume.

On the 18th at 12:33 a.m., there was a complaint about music at the Dory. Doors and windows were closed by the management and the band finished after one more number.

An anonymous caller complained at 12:47 a.m. on the same night about loud music in Dering Harbor. The party was breaking up at the time and no violations were noted.

At 12:57 a.m. a caller reported music at Sunset Beach; the manager turned down the volume.

On August 18 in the West Neck area, owners were walking their dogs when a dog came off a property and attacked one of the dogs. The owner said the electric fence was not working.

While walking his dogs on Ram Island on August 18, a resident reported that a dog ran out and attempted to attack his dogs. Police spoke to the owner who will keep the dog contained.

A Center caller told police on August 18 that a dog had “messed” on her lawn. The dog’s owner denied that the dog had been on the property.

A Menantic caller told police a boat was adrift; police secured it to a dock and notified the owner.

A report of gunshots in the Center on August 18 was logged in as fireworks; the area was canvassed with negative results.

On August 19, several callers requested radar and speed enforcement in West Neck due to vehicles speeding in the area.

The SIFD responded to a call on August 19 about a strong odor of gas at a residence in Shorewood. A gas line feeding the pool needed to be replaced, according to the police blotter.

Two burglary alarms were set off on August 14 and 15 — one at the Bridgehampton National Bank and the other at a home in the Center. There was no known cause for the first and an open door probably set off the second.

On August 15, the SIFD responded to two fire alarms at residences in Dering Harbor and Silver Beach. The former was caused by food burning in the kitchen; the latter was due to an alarm malfunction.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported eight people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on August 13, 15, 16, 17 and 19.