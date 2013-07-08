Shelter Island Justice Court hands down decisions

The following is a list of court cases adjudicated at the June 17 session of Shelter Island Justice Court. The reports are compiled from information provided to the Reporter by the Court. Judge Helen J. Rosenblum was on the bench for this session.

Israel De Jesus Alfaro Elias of Shelter Island was fined $150 plus a state surcharge of $85 for unlicensed driving. A lane violation was reduced to an equipment violation and he was fined $50 plus $55.

Eduin O. Banegas Raudales of Riverhead was fined $40 plus $85 for unlicensed driving.

Thomas M. Bryggman of Plainview was fined $50 plus $85 for a seatbelt violation.

Jacques Cohen of New York City was fined $50 plus $85 for failure to stop at a stop sign.

Clifford J. Eames Jr. of East Hampton was fined $100 plus $125 for possession of marijuana. He completed an online alcohol and drug education program.

Borja A. Eizmendi of Brooklyn was fined $100 plus $85 for a one-way violation and $200 plus $85 for unlicensed driving.

Gustavo Fernandez of East Hampton was fined $150 plus $85 for unlicensed driving; a registration violation was dismissed.

Daniel E. Gentile of Sag Harbor was fined $500 plus $205 for resisting arrest. Charges of possession of marijuana and disorderly conduct were dismissed as covered in the plea. He completed 30 hours of community service.

Fransico Hernandez of Greenport was fined $100 plus $85 for unlicensed driving.

William E. Kelly of Sag Harbor and Nicholas Nicolosi of Rocky Point were fined $50 plus $85 and $25 plus $85 respectively for seatbelt violations.

Emily Parsons of Sag Harbor was fined $25 plus $85 for not having an inspection certificate. A charge of failure to exhibit a license was dismissed.

Martin Sarabia of Greenport was fined $300 plus $85 for unlicensed driving. A charge of aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree was dismissed.

Alec E. Walker of Shelter Island was fined $1,000 plus $400 for driving while under the influence of drugs. His license was revoked for six months and he was given three years’ probation. He was also fined $500 plus $205 for possession of a hypodermic instrument. Charges of DWI, not having an inspection certificate and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree were covered in the plea.

Patrick J. Wallace of Sag Harbor was fined $150 plus $55 for operating an inadequately equipped vehicle, reduced from speeding — 50 mph in a 40-mph zone.

Nine defendants failed to appear in court. Eight cases were adjourned until later dates on the court’s calendar — five at the request of the defendants or their attorneys, one at the court’s request and two by mutual consent.