Ronkonkoma man held in alleged rape of Island minor

Thomas C. Green, 24, of Ronkonkoma was arrested Wednesday evening on Shelter Island and charged with rape, a criminal sexual act and sexual abuse — all in the third degree — and endangering the welfare of a child.

He was arraigned on the charges in Shelter Island Justice Court following the 7 p.m. arrest and remanded to the Suffolk County Correctional Facility in lieu of $25,000 bail.

The arrest resulted from an almost three month investigation by Shelter Island Police involving a girl who was 15 and then turned 16 during the investigation, according to Detective Sergeant Jack Thilberg.

An order of protection was issued to the female juvenile victim.

Details of the case are “very guarded” in order to protect the girl’s identity, Det. Sgt. Thilberg said.

No information is currently available on the next court date for Mr. Green.