Police report: 16 tickets, 2 arrests this week

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Renee Serra, 44, of Norwalk, Connecticut was driving on West Neck Road on Saturday, July 27 at about 3:45 a.m. when she was stopped by police for failure to stop at a stop sign at North Ferry Road and failure to keep to the right.

Following an investigation, she was arrested for driving while intoxicated. Ms. Serra was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt presiding, and released on $750 bail.

Karen M. Pohl, 31, of Hamden, Connecticut was stopped by police on Bateman Road on Monday, July 29 at about 1 a.m. for failure to signal and to stay in lane. She was arrested on a charge of DWI and arraigned in Justice Court in front of Judge Westervelt. She was released on $500 bail.

SUMMONSES

Michael J. Buckley, 30, of Sandwich, Massachusetts was ticketed on Grand Avenue on July 23 for driving while using an electronic device.

On July 24, Karen Dimeli Euceda Gutierrez, 33, of Laurel, Maryland was given a summons for speeding on North Cartwright Avenue — 50 mph in a 35-mph zone.

Elizabeth Anne Mule, 18, of Freeport was also given a ticket on North Cartwright on July 24 for speeding – 50 mph in a 35-mph zone.

Stephen J. Hasker, 43, of New York City was ticketed on North Ferry Road on July 26 for failure to stop at a stop sign.

Remi Bouteille, 42, of New York City was stopped by police on July 25 and ticketed for speeding on South Ferry Road — 55 mph in a 40-mph zone.

Benjamin N. Brougham, 34, of New York City was ticketed on Smith Street for failure to stop at a stop sign and for unlicensed operation.

Jeffrey C. Breshahan, 45, of Noank, Connecticut was stopped for speeding on New York Avenue on July 26 — 39 mph in a 25-mph zone.

William L. Gildin, 53, of Woodsburgh, New York was given a summons on July 26 for failure to stop at a stop sign on North Ferry Road.

Also on the 26th, George J. Kneeland, 46, of Shelter Island was ticketed on New York Avenue for speeding — 34 mph in a 25-mph zone.

Casey Pitcher, 18, of Eastport was given a summons on New York Avenue on July 26 for speeding — 39 mph in a 25-mph zone.

On July 27, Alexios Bacolas, 36, of Astoria and Richard J. Chalmers, 49, of New York City were ticketed on West Neck Road for failure to stop at a stop sign.

David Bonardel, 56, of Miami Beach, Florida was given a ticket on July 27 for operating an unregistered boat east of Buoy 11.

Steven R. Jauffraneau, 40, of Shelter Island was ticketed on July 28 for failure to keep to the right on Winthrop Road.

Also on the 28th on Winthrop, Adrien A. Angelvy, 31, of Brooklyn was ticketed for failure to keep to the right and for unlicensed operation.

On July 29, Eric R. Kraus, 25, of Shelter Island was ticketed on North Ferry Road for unlicensed operation.

TCOs issued 98 parking tickets over a two-week period, ending July 29.

ACCIDENTS

On July 25, Christopher R. Young of Shelter Island was driving on North Ferry Road behind Erika Bloom of Shelter Island when Ms. Bloom appeared to be turning left. Mr. Young skidded on the slippery pavement, was unable to stop on time and hit her vehicle. There was over $1,000 in damage to the right front of Mr. Young’s vehicle and the left rear of Ms. Bloom’s vehicle.

On July 26, Lindsay C. Rando of Shelter Island was backing out of a spot in the IGA parking lot when she hit a vehicle driven by Laura S. Estreich of Brooklyn. Both drivers reported not seeing the other’s vehicle. There was over $1,000 in damage to the right rear of Ms. Rando’s vehicle and the left rear of Ms. Estreich’s.

On July 29, William Aldrich Anderson of Shelter Island reported that he was driving a Shelter Island Fire Department vehicle on July 28 when he backed into a tree on Shore Road, causing minor damage to the rear bumper and cracking a taillight lens.

Richard F. Pressler of Southold reported that a vehicle belonging to William Anderson of Shelter Island hit his vehicle while backing out of a location on East Thomas Street. There was minor damage to the front bumper of Mr. Pressler’s vehicle; no damage was reported to Mr. Anderson’s. Mr. Anderson said he hadn’t realized his vehicle had rubbed up against the caller’s vehicle but will cover the cost of repairs.

OTHER REPORTS

A tree fell on wires in the Center on July 23 and caused a transformer to explode, resulting in a power outage. LIPA was notified.

On July 24, a caller reported that an illegal stake and pulley mooring was being installed at the south end of Crab Creek. Police posted a notice to remove the mooring.

A caller told police on July 24 that people were using the public tennis courts in the Center illegally. A large rip in the fence permits access onto the courts.

On July 26, there was another call about players on the FIT courts who were not “members.” The players were advised to leave and did so without incident.

As a result of mooring inspections by the Waterways Management Advisory Council in West Neck Bay, Creek and Harbor areas, three warnings and eight summonses will be issued and 10 moorings pulled.

Responding to an anonymous call, police conducted an SLA check at the Pridwin on July 24. No violations of underage alcohol sales or consumption were observed.

While walking her dog, a Center resident was chased by two dogs at large. The owner was advised to keep the dogs tied up or inside the truck when he was working in the area. The caller was referred to the animal control officer if there were further incidents.

A case of petit larceny in West Neck was reported on July 25.

On July 25, a dinghy was reported missing off of a moored vessel in Dering Harbor. The search for the missing dinghy will continue.

On July 25, a caller told police that a driver blocking a driveway shouted profanities when asked to move. The vehicle was already on the North Ferry when located; Southold police stopped the vehicle on the North Fork and the driver reported that the caller had screamed at him. The driver was advised to refrain from aggressive behavior.

On July 27 at 12:42 a.m., loud noise was reported in the bar area of La Maison Blanche. Police spoke to the manager.

At 9 p.m. on July 27, loud music was reported at SALT Restaurant; a fundraising event was reported over for the evening.

A complaint was also received on July 27 at 11:27 p.m. about loud music at Sunset Beach. The decibel level did not constitute a violation of the town code. The outside speakers were, however, turned off.

A Silver Beach caller reported on July 27 that people were on his beach on July 27. Police found that they were below the high water mark.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to a July 27 call about a smoking washing machine at a Center residence. The situation was reported to be under control.

Police responded to a report of persons using drugs in the Heights on July 28. No suspects were located.

An anonymous passer-by reported persons smoking marijuana in the Center on July 28. Police located the vehicle but no marijuana was recovered or turned over to police.

On July 28 a marine unit assisted a caller in getting a boat back to the Island Boatyard fuel dock.

A black Lab was at large on a beach in South Ferry Hills on July 28; police spoke to the owner.

On July 28, a marine unit observed a commercial boat causing a potential hazard to navigation off Ram Island. The owner was contacted and will move the vessel.

A caller reported on July 29 that a dog was being pulled down a Center road by a person in a golf cart. The dog appeared to be slightly pulled by the cart, according to the police report, but did not show signs of injury. The owner was advised not to drive the cart on the roadway.

On July 29, the SIFD responded to a BBQ grill, engulfed in flames at a Center residence due to problems with a propane tank. There was no damage to the home or the property.

Two medical alerts were activated in the Heights on July 23 and Hay Beach on July 28. Both were set off accidentally.

A smoke detector next to a dumpster set off an audible alarm in Harbor View on July 24. The battery was removed.

The SIFD responded to two fire alarms in the Center on July 26 and at the Perlman Music Program campus on July 28. The first was set off while a dress was being steam ironed; the second was caused by steam from the showers.

Two burglary alarms were reported on July 27 in Silver Beach and July 29 at Dandy’s Liquors in the Center. There was no sign of criminal activity in either case.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported 10 people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on July 23, 24, 25, 26, 27 and 29.