Plane crashes at Klenawicus

A plane crashed at Klenawicus Field Sunday afternoon, severely damaging the aircraft.

There were minor injuries to the pilot and two adult passengers, according to Detective Sergeant Jack Thilberg of the Shelter Island Police Department. No injuries required hospitalization.

According to police reports, the 1997 single engine Cessna Skyhawk 172R was attempting a landing at the grass airstrip and crashed about 3 p.m. into some brush and a pond located at the south end of the field.

The pilot, Marc Andre Chiffert, 55, is a resident of New York City and Southampton. He is the president and founder of AEC Engineering Design & Construction Services with offices in Manhattan and Southampton.

Monday afternoon there was a Cessna Skyhawk 172R behind a stand of trees at the airstrip with fuselage numbers N392E. It was mud-spattered and severely damaged with one wheel and strut completely shorn off, a tip of a wing gone, a back wing damaged and the engine hood knocked off along with other broken and banged up parts of the plane.

The airplane is owned by the Richmond Pilots Corp. of Linden, New Jersey, which is described on its website as a nonprofit flying club.

A message was left at Mr. Chiffert’s Southampton office but was not immediately returned.