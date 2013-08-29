Pilot disputes account of Klenawicus crash

The pilot of the plane and one of the two passengers on board that crashed at Klenawicus Field Sunday are disputing an eyewitness account of the incident.

The plane, a 1997 single engine Cessna Skyhawk 172R, was attempting a landing at the grass airstrip when it crashed about 3 p.m. into some wetlands and a pond located at the south end of the field. There were no serious injuries but the pane was seriously damaged.

John Kerr, who lives at the end of the runway, said he had seen two “touch-and-go” landings — a maneuver where a pilot just touches the wheels to a runway — by the Cessna Skyhawk.

The pilot, Marc Andre Chiffert, 55, stopped by the Reporter’s office Thursday morning to dispute that account. Mr. Chiffert, a resident of New York City and Southampton, said there had been no touch-and-go landings. He said that on Sunday there had been high temperatures and variable winds, which made landing at the grass airstrip especially difficult.

On a first attempt at landing, someone was mowing the grass airstrip, he said, so he made another pass but the winds had kicked up again. On the third attempt, loose grass clippings along with the wind was making the landing potentially unstable so he powered up.

“I wanted to raise the nose up because the worst thing you can do in a light plane is to ditch nose first,” he said.

The plane began to slow on the runway, and to avoid hitting a tree, Mr. Chiffert took the plane “into the marsh,” he said.

Mr. Chiffert said he had been a pilot for “two or three years” and was grateful for his training, which prevented the crash from being much worse.

Shortly after leaving the Reporter office, one of the passengers, Denise McCauley, of Southampton, stepped in to confirm Mr. Chiffert’s account.