Manor hosts author of history of slavery on the Island

Sylvester Manor Educational Farm will host a book reading by Mac Griswold, author of “The Manor: Three Centuries at a Slave Plantation on Long Island,” recently published by Farrar, Straus and Giroux on Saturday, August 17 from 2 to 3 p.m.

After the reading there will be a question and answer session with Ms. Griswold.

Copies of the book will be available for purchase.

This will be an outdoor event and seating is limited so reservations are required. The organizers suggest bringing blankets and beach chairs.

RSVP to info@sylvestermanor.org.