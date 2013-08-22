UPDATE: LIPA runs pipe today, expect delays and detours

Commissioner of Public Works Jay Card Jr. said Thursday afternoon that the Long Island Power pipeline project will begin an important stage Friday morning at 7 a.m.

The pipe, which holds electric cables, will be pulled continuously from Crescent Beach to the North Fork.

Here is a statement from Mr. Card: “Work will be starting at 7 a.m. and continue until the pipe has been pull all the way over. This process may take 18 hours or more. Motorists should expect some delays during the day on West Neck Road. Please watch for flagmen. New York Avenue will be closed except for local traffic. We are anticipating Shore Road will be closed from the top of the hill to the bottom in both directions. Sterns Point Road will remain open to access businesses and residences on Shore Road. The roads will be re-opened as soon as possible. Expect noise from machinery assisting the pipe down the route during the process. We appreciate your patience and understanding during this process.”