Justice Court for July 8

The following is a list of court cases adjudicated at the July 8 session of Shelter Island Justice Court. The reports are compiled from information provided to the Reporter by the Court. Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt was on the bench for this session.

William M. Dougherty of Southold was fined $25 plus a state surcharge of $85 for a seatbelt violation.

Gregg H. Feinstein of New York City was fined $100 for not having a PWC safety certificate.

Juan F. Feliciano of Sag Harbor was fined $100 plus $85 for unlicensed driving, reduced from aggravated unlicensed driving in the 3rd degree. A seatbelt violation was dismissed.

Dilshad Khan of Selden was fined $50 plus $55 for an equipment violation, reduced from speeding, 56 mph in a 40-mph zone. He completed 14 hours of community service.

Sumner L. Murphy of New York City was fined $25 plus $55 for a violation of the helmet law.

Dainius P. Remeza of New York City was fined $50 plus $55 for an equipment violation, reduced from a stop sign violation.

Ana R. Santos of Bridgehampton was fined $50 plus $55 for an equipment violation, reduced from a right of way violation.

Anthony C. Taormina of Farmingville was fined $50 plus $85 for a cellphone violation.

John C. Walker of Shelter Island was fined $50 plus $85 for speeding — 40 mph in a 35-mph zone, reduced from 50 mph.

Donald E. Wildman of Mastic was fined $150 plus $85 for speeding — 40 mph in a 35-mph zone, reduced from 50 mph.

Gary Baddeley of Shelter Island was fined $500 for a building construction violation of the town code.

Bayview Landscape Architecture was fined $500 for not having a temporary fence — a town code violation. A permanent fence violation was dismissed.

Christopher Paradise of Fort Salonga was fined $100 for operating a boat near a swimming area.

Two defendants failed to appear in court; four were cited as scofflaws for failure to appear. Thirty cases were adjourned until later dates on the court’s calendar — 28 at the request of the defendants or their attorneys and two for a status check.