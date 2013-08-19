Island rape case goes to Suffolk County Court

The case brought by Shelter Island Police against Thomas C. Green, 24, of Ronkonkoma — originally charged here with rape, sexual abuse plus endangering the welfare of a child among other charges — has been transferred to Suffolk County Criminal Court.

Information on the exact charges pending in Suffolk County and the date of Mr. Green’s next court appearance were not yet available.

That was the word from the District Attorney’s office Monday morning. Mr. Green had been scheduled to be back in Shelter Island Justice Court before Judge Helen Rosenblum following his August 7 arrest here, before it was learned that the case has been transferred.

Mr. Green had been arrested on Shelter Island August 7 and had been held at the Suffolk Country Correctional Facility in lieu of $25,000 bail.

His arrest capped an almost three-month investigation by Shelter Island Police involving a girl who turned 16 during that investigation, according to Detective Sergeant Jack Thilberg.